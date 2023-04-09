No shots fired, false active shooter reports at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills police reported no shots fired following false reports of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets Saturday night. The reports caused panic, as patrons fled the building and 911 calls and social media posts warned of an active shooter at the scene.

The mall also sent out an active shooter message, urging employees of the mall and customers to evacuate or shelter in place. The reports followed an incident in which officers broke up a fight between two individuals, police said. Auburn Hills police officers were onsite taking a theft report at the food court at around 6:22 p.m. when a fight began and officers intervened.

An officer deployed a taser on a combative individual while breaking up the fight, police said. Then an unknown individual shouted "shots fired," leading to the false reports and mass panic of an active shooter scene at the mall, police said.

Auburn Hills police called for backup and officers from surrounding agencies responded as crowds fleeing overwhelmed police, police said. Police reported no shots fired and no injuries after searching the mall.

Media release from the incident at Great Lakes Crossing. pic.twitter.com/Hf113q0DjB — Auburn Hills Police Department (@AHPOLICE) April 9, 2023

More: Detroit apartment building fire sends 11 residents to hospital

More: Fungal infection outbreak affects 90+ workers at Escanaba paper mill

The two individuals involved in the fight fled the scene after being briefly handcuffed and have not yet been apprehended, police said.

Police are seeking the public's help with information on the incident or the individuals involved in the fight.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: No shots fired, false active shooter reports at Great Lakes Crossing