'No shots fired at Florida Mall': Orange County Sheriff's Office says presumed gunshots likely fireworks

An incident initially believed to be a shooting broke out at the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday afternoon, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office later said the presumed shots heard were likely fireworks.

"NO shots fired at Florida Mall," the sheriff's office said in a statement via Twitter at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. "Loud noise is suspected fireworks. Please help tamp down those false rumors."

UPDATE: NO shots fired at Florida Mall. We know there's a great deal of traffic in the area. Please be patient and make your way away from the mall. Once again, there were NO SHOTS FIRED. Deputies believe the loud sound was fireworks. — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 23, 2022

The statement came about 20 minutes after multiple Twitter users took to the social media platform saying they had heard gunshots and had either fled the mall or were hiding in storage rooms.

Currently stuck in a storage room inside Florida mall during an active shooting. This is our new reality #FloridaMall pic.twitter.com/kGalLU42yz — Shahbab (@shutupshahbab) July 23, 2022

Twitter users said the noises were heard near the food court, though the sheriff's office did not specify where the suspected fireworks went off.

Gunfire in Florida mall Orlando as we’re walking out. Police everywhere, made it out okay. — Matt Brannon (@matttheinfidel) July 23, 2022

The Florida Mall has not posted any updates to its social media accounts. One employee working in the middle area of the mall, who declined to give his name, said he heard no fireworks and called it a “nothing incident.”

