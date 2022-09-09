‘False alarm’: No threat found after emergency button activated at Mainland High, police say

Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School on Friday afternoon after an emergency button was activated at the school. After sweeping the school, police said no threat was found.

Police Chief Jakari Young said a teacher heard a student say the word “gun” and pressed the emergency button, which trigger law enforcement from across the county to respond.

“When she heard ‘gun,’ she hit the panic button, which is exactly what she should have done,” Young said.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched the school, but the police chief said no shots were fired and no threat was found.

Watch: Polk County sheriff says 160 arrested in 7-day human trafficking investigation

Police said they cleared all rooms of the school and nothing was located. Officers said a few people were treated for unrelated medical episodes.

“At this point it appears to be a false alarm and no threat to the school or the students,” police said in a tweet.

** UPDATE **

All rooms and buildings have been cleared. Nothing located. At this point it appears to be a false alarm and no threat to the school or the students. The roadway will remain closed for a short time while we clear the scene. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) September 9, 2022

Read: Leesburg officer breaks leg while taking down a person who was darting through traffic

International Speedway Boulevard is closed at Clyde Morris Boulevard while the incident is investigated.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the school and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Watch: Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at shopping plaza in east Orange County

Mainland High School Threat:

We’re currently investigating a panic alarm at Mainland High School in reference to a gun threat. NO SHOTS HAVE BEEN FIRED AND THERE ARE NO REPORTED INJURIES. We are still clearing the school to ensure everyone’s safety. Further details forthcoming. — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) September 9, 2022

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.