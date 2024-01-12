No significant increase in Russian concentration on Kharkiv front - Ukraine’s military

There is no drastic increase in the number of Russian troops in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk areas

There is no significant increase in the concentration of Russian forces on the Kharkiv and Kupyansk fronts, Volodymyr Fityo, Ukraine’s Ground Forces Command spokesperson, said on Jan. 12.

“We are monitoring the numerical composition of Russian forces on the Kupyansk front, observing their numbers near the northern border of Kharkiv Oblast, in Belgorod Oblast,” Fityo told RFE/RL.

Read also: Ukrainian forces vigilant as Russians plan Kupyansk reoccupation, army says

The goal of Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast is to capture Synkivka and advance towards Kupyansk, he said, noting that active actions in these directions have been observed since the beginning of October 2023.

“Yes, the Russians want to capture Kharkiv, Poltava, Kyiv, and all of Ukraine,” said Fityo.

Read also: Ukraine holds firm even though Russia’s ambitions extend beyond Kharkiv — Ground Forces spokesperson

“These are their statements. These are their intentions. But in this direction, we do not observe any serious changes.”

Fityo urged Kharkiv Oblast residents to pay attention to air raids, as the region is experiencing missile attacks from Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

“Kharkiv residents should only pay attention to air raid alerts,” he said.

“We see rocket attacks on the city, on civilian objects.”

Commenting on the situation on the Kupyansk front, Fityo stated that there had a period of calm during which the Russian army was amassing forces, but they have now resumed offensive operations.

“Yes, there is a concentration of Russian forces on the Kupyansk front attempting to attack,” he said.

“Just in the past day, two enemy attacks near Synkivka were repelled.”

Read also: Russia unable to establish ‘buffer zone’ in Kharkiv Oblast to protect Belgorod — ISW

Russian forces intensified offensive operations on the Kupyansk front in fall 2023. On Jan 4, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrsky reported daily Russian army assaults near Synkivka intended to establish a foothold for further advances toward Kupyansk.

While these attacks have been halted, the situation at the front remains challenging.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine