No signs of foul play in Clark County death investigation

Aug. 13—CLARK COUNTY — Investigators say they don't think foul play was involved after a man's body was found Tuesday afternoon in the river near Riverside Drive in Clark County.

According to a news release, police say there were "no apparent indications of trauma...observed or identified," following an autopsy performed Friday morning. The official cause of death may take several weeks, pending toxicology results.

Multiple agencies responded just after 2 p.m. Thursday after a witness spotted what was believed to be a person's body in the water near the Clark Memorial Bridge. Investigators located and recovered the man's body, and are still seeking information on his identity. He's described as a black male, between 5 foot 9 and 6 feet, 200 to 230 pounds with medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police anonymous tip line at 812-282-TIPS (8477.)