'No Signs of Life' After White Island Volcano Erupts in New Zealand. Here's What to Know

Police in New Zealand say they do not believe there are any more survivors left on a volcanic island that erupted Monday as tour groups visited the area. The eight people who remain missing on the island are believed to be dead, according to New Zealand Police, in addition to the five confirmed dead who were removed from the island during an initial evacuation. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that a sixth person has died in a New Zealand hospital. Forty-seven people were believed to be present on White Island, police confirmed Tuesday morning, a popular tourist site to the north of the country. Five bodies were removed during the initial evacuation. Many of the survivors are injured, with some suffering severe burns, Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said. Ministry of Health officials confirmed Tuesday that there were 31 people injured, including 25 who are now in regional burn units across New Zealand. Twenty-seven people sustained burns across more than 30% of their body, according to Dr. Pete Watson, of the Ministry of Health. They range in age between 13 and 72.

Rescue workers were still unable to reach the island as night fell in New Zealand due to unstable conditions and the risk of further eruptions. But a police helicopter and military aircraft have flown over the site. “No signs of life have been seen at any point,” national police said a statement. “[We] believe anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation.”

Here’s what to know about the White Island eruption.

Where is the White Island volcano?

White Island, or Whakaari, lies 30 miles off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island. It is one of the country’s most active volcanos. The dramatic scenery, and easily accessible conditions, make it a popular site for day trips and cruise stops.

The volcano has had six small eruptions in the last eight years, the BBC reports. But previous eruptions have happened when no tourists were on the island.

When did the volcano erupt?

The volcano erupted around 2 pm local time.

A group of passengers from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship was touring the volcano at the time, the New Zealand Cruise Association confirmed. “Our hope is that everyone will be recovered quickly and unharmed, but at this time we have no further information,” CEO Kevin O’Sullivan wrote in a statement.

Australian media reported that webcam images taken moments before the eruption showed hikers walking inside the volcano’s crater.

Police said both New Zealanders and overseas tourists were among those present on the island. They were nine from the U.S., 24 from Australia, Five from New Zealand, Four from Germany, two from China, two from the U.K. and one from Malaysia.

How big was the eruption on White Island?

The eruption sent a plume of smoke and ash around 12,000 feet high into the air. Michael Schade, a tourist who had left the island moments before it erupted, shared dramatic videos of the plume and people escaping the scene on Twitter.

GeoNet, a government agency that monitors volcanic activity and earthquakes in New Zealand described the eruption as “short-lived”. “Our monitoring equipment is still operating, and we have seen a steady decline in activity since the eruption,” it said. “There remains significant uncertainty as to future changes but currently, there are no signs of escalation.”

Who are the victims?

New Zealand’s national police agency confirmed the nationalities of the 47 people on the island at the time of the eruption. They include: 24 people from Australia, two people from China, four people from Germany, one person from Malaysia, five people from New Zealand, two people from the United Kingdom and nine people from the United States.

The identities of some of the injured, missing and deceased have started to become public, though conditions on the island remain too dangerous for officials to return to get the full scope, according to the AP.

One of the victims was tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, who worked for the Whakatane-based White Island Tours, the AP said. His brother, Mark Inman, posted on social media that Marshall-Inman died doing what he loved.

Another tour guide, Tipene Maagi, is missing after the volcano erupted. His family is hoping for the best. “We’re hoping he may have found a cave but knowing him, he would have been helping others before he thought about himself,” his grandmother told the New Zealand Herald.