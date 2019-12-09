'No Signs of Life' After White Island Volcano Erupts in New Zealand. Here's What to Know

Police in New Zealand say they do not believe there are any more survivors left on a volcanic island that erupted Monday as tour groups visited the area. The eight people who remain missing on the island are believed to be dead, according to New Zealand Police, in addition to the five confirmed dead who were removed from the island during an initial evacuation. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that a sixth person has died in a New Zealand hospital. Forty-seven people were believed to be present on White Island, police confirmed Tuesday morning, a popular tourist site to the north of the country. Five bodies were removed during the initial evacuation. Many of the survivors are injured, with some suffering severe burns, Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said. Ministry of Health officials confirmed Tuesday that there were 31 people injured, including 25 who are now in regional burn units across New Zealand. Twenty-seven people sustained burns across more than 30% of their body, according to Dr. Pete Watson, of the Ministry of Health. They range in age between 13 and 72.
Rescue workers were still unable to reach the island as night fell in New Zealand due to unstable conditions and the risk of further eruptions. But a police helicopter and military aircraft have flown over the site. “No signs of life have been seen at any point,” national police said a statement. “[We] believe anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation.”
Here’s what to know about the White Island eruption.
Where is the White Island volcano?
White Island, or Whakaari, lies 30 miles off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island. It is one of the country’s most active volcanos. The dramatic scenery, and easily accessible conditions, make it a popular site for day trips and cruise stops.
The volcano has had six small eruptions in the last eight years, the BBC reports. But previous eruptions have happened when no tourists were on the island.
When did the volcano erupt?
The volcano erupted around 2 pm local time.
A group of passengers from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship was touring the volcano at the time, the New Zealand Cruise Association confirmed. “Our hope is that everyone will be recovered quickly and unharmed, but at this time we have no further information,” CEO Kevin O’Sullivan wrote in a statement.
Australian media reported that webcam images taken moments before the eruption showed hikers walking inside the volcano’s crater.
Police said both New Zealanders and overseas tourists were among those present on the island. They were nine from the U.S., 24 from Australia, Five from New Zealand, Four from Germany, two from China, two from the U.K. and one from Malaysia.
How big was the eruption on White Island?
The eruption sent a plume of smoke and ash around 12,000 feet high into the air. Michael Schade, a tourist who had left the island moments before it erupted, shared dramatic videos of the plume and people escaping the scene on Twitter.
December 9, 2019
GeoNet, a government agency that monitors volcanic activity and earthquakes in New Zealand described the eruption as “short-lived”. “Our monitoring equipment is still operating, and we have seen a steady decline in activity since the eruption,” it said. “There remains significant uncertainty as to future changes but currently, there are no signs of escalation.”
Who are the victims?
New Zealand’s national police agency confirmed the nationalities of the 47 people on the island at the time of the eruption. They include: 24 people from Australia, two people from China, four people from Germany, one person from Malaysia, five people from New Zealand, two people from the United Kingdom and nine people from the United States.
The identities of some of the injured, missing and deceased have started to become public, though conditions on the island remain too dangerous for officials to return to get the full scope, according to the AP.
One of the victims was tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, who worked for the Whakatane-based White Island Tours, the AP said. His brother, Mark Inman, posted on social media that Marshall-Inman died doing what he loved.
Another tour guide, Tipene Maagi, is missing after the volcano erupted. His family is hoping for the best. “We’re hoping he may have found a cave but knowing him, he would have been helping others before he thought about himself,” his grandmother told the New Zealand Herald.
An American couple, Lauren and Mathew Urey, who were on their honeymoon, are in the hospital with severe burns after surviving the eruption, the AP reported. Mathew suffered burns on 80% of his body and is being treated at a Christchurch burn unit. Lauren had surgery for burns that covered 20% of her body on her lower extremities. She’s at another hospital in Auckland.
Other families are eagerly waiting for updates on relatives who have not been found yet. The Adelaide family from South Australia says that their son Gavin Dallow, his partner Lisa Hosking and her daughter Zoe Hosking were on the island when the eruption happened, according to the AP. Lisa Hosking was later found in a hospital but the other two are still missing.
“This is the worst. If we knew that something happened to them, it would better than this waiting, I can tell you at the moment. Because we just have to hold our horses and hope for the best,” Brian Dallow told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
A family from Sydney is also reportedly missing, according to the AP.
Jesse Langford, a former student from Sydney’s Marist College North Shore, was with his sister, Winona Langford and their parents Kristine and Anthony Langford visiting the island when the eruption happened.
“Please have the Langford family in your prayers,” principal Duncan Troy said in a statement, according to the AP.
A Brisbane, Australia mother and daughter are also missing. Julie Richards and her daughter Jessica Richards had booked a White Island tour on Monday, the AP said. There has been no update on their whereabouts. Julie Richard’s sister, Barbara Whitehead, said that the family is “overwhelmed” by the lack of new information.
What has the emergency response been so far?
Toxic gases and ashfall, as well as the threat of further eruptions, have so far blocked rescue workers from reaching the island. Officials announced Tuesday that there remains a 50% chance of a smaller or similar-scale eruption within the next 24 hours.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has traveled to Whakatane, a nearby town, and plans to travel to the island on Tuesday. “I know there will be a huge amount of concern and anxiety for those who have loved ones on or around the island at the time,” she told a press conference. “I can assure them police are doing everything they can.”
Police announced Tuesday that it will be working with Defense and Fire and Emergency NZ to deploy drones carrying measuring equipment to collect data on the status of the volcano as soon as windy conditions subside. As questions have swirled regarding the safety of tour groups visiting White Island, New Zealand police have confirmed a “health and safety investigation” will be undertaken, “into the harm and loss of life caused by the eruption.” As of Tuesday, police have said “it is too early to confirm” whether a criminal investigation will be opened.
Was the area safe for tourism?
The AP reports that the GeoNet agency, which monitors volcano and earthquake activity in New Zealand, previously raised the alert level on White Island on Nov. 18 from one to two on a scale of five.
A five on the scale means that there is a major eruption. The alert was raised because of an increase in volcanic tremors as well as an uptick in sulfur dioxide gas, which comes from magma in the volcano, according to the AP.
Currently, the alert level for White Island is at a three.
One volcanologist, Brad Scott, told the AP that the alert levels on the island sometimes fluctuate up and down without eruptions happening. He also said that there have not been any significant problems in the past with tourists visiting the island.
At a press conference, Arden said that the safety of the island will need to be addressed in the future, but right now they’re “focused on those who are caught up in this horrific event.”