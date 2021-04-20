No new smart motorways without additional safety measures

Smart motorway

No more smart motorways without hard shoulders will be able to open without additional safety measures in place, the government has said.

It said any new "all lane running" roads would need radar technology installed first to detect stopped cars.

Smart motorways use technology and other measures to cut congestion, such as opening the hard shoulder.

But there are fears about their safety after fatal accidents involving stationary cars being hit from behind.

In a written statement to Parliament, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that for every hundred million miles driven there were fewer deaths on all-lane motorways than conventional ones.

But he added: "We are determined to do all we can to help drivers feel safer and be safer on our roads - all our roads."

He said Highways England would now accelerate the introduction of a number of safety measures set out last year.

"Most significantly, radar-based stopped vehicle detection technology will now be installed on all operational all lane running (ALR) motorways by September 2022, six months earlier than planned," he said.

"Highways England has also made a commitment that no ALR motorways will open without radar technology to spot stopped vehicles, enable lanes to be closed where necessary and get help to drivers quickly."

Smart motorways, which use technology to maintain the flow of traffic and give information on overhead displays, have existed in England since 2002.

The "all lane running" versions - which involves opening the hard shoulder permanently to drivers - began in 2014.

But a coroner in Sheffield claimed in January that such roads "present an ongoing risk of future deaths" after two people were killed when a lorry ploughed into their vehicles while they were stationary on the M1 in South Yorkshire

Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason Mercer died in the accident in June 2019, said: "It's all compromises. Nothing is new. Nothing short of giving back the hard shoulder in every single instance will be acceptable."

Death rate

In 2019, 15 people were killed on "all lane running" motorways. This was four more than in 2018.

The Highways England report found that crashes between moving and stationary vehicles were more likely on such motorways, including those with a "dynamic hard shoulder".

But collisions between two or more moving vehicles - which is how more people die - were less likely.

The Commons' Transport Select Committee has launched an inquiry into smart motorways, with chairman and Tory MP Huw Merriman warning there are "genuine worries" about the roads.

And the AA and RAC have raised concerns that vehicles that break down on sections of road with no hard shoulder face greater dangers than before.

Reacting to the Department for Transport's update, AA president Edmund King said: "It is encouraging that progress has been made on our demands to make 'smart' motorways safer. The objective should be to create the safest roads we can.

"The number one improvement advocated by the AA and our members is to increase the number of emergency refuge areas (ERAs) and retrofit them to older schemes to ensure they are placed at approximately 0.75 miles apart.

"More ERAs, together with improving the accuracy of stopped vehicle detection radar, should be the urgent priorities."