No smoking allowed in Smart’s classes

Teacher, wanna get your bluff in? Believe in yourself. Claim your turf, whatever the subject. Stand tall.

Shades of one of my grad school art history professors, world’s greatest living iconographer, except now he’s not, but only because he’s dead. If I could magically transport myself back to his classroom, smartphone in hand, I’d be tempted to sit at the back and search for conflicting information. Or maybe not. Maybe I’d just listen with a more seasoned understanding. He knew his stuff.

Let’s call him Smart, not as in Maxwell. Not at all.

The diminutive aging prof was a heavy hitter, always getting stuff published. He had a way of letting us students know he was a better art historian than any other practitioner of the trade, including H. W. Janson, author of “History of Art” (yes, your big fat quintessential textbook if you studied art history back in the day) and John Canaday, the New York Times’ famed art critic.

For all I know Janson’s book is still the art history bible. Do textbooks still exist? In my era, we thought we should have gotten a physical education credit for lugging Janson across campus to class. We should have.

As for Canaday, the way I remember it he was narrator for a circa-1971 much ballyhooed public television miniseries on art. Or was it on a major network? Memory fails, and so does Google. Canaday was a logical choice for the assignment because of his NYT identity if for no other reason. We asked Dr. Smart if he watched the series. He said, “No, I didn’t want to embarrass him.”

My husband doesn’t read my columns, presumably for the same reason. If that puts me in a league with John Canaday, so be it.

Notably, Dr. Smart was death on cigarettes. He allowed absolutely no smoking in his classes. “The smoking lamp is out,” he would say.

One day we found it quite amusing when someone learned that Dr. Smart was married to a chain-smoking economist! At home, he was henpecked, living in her smoke. Who knew? We chuckled. Maybe that’s why he took such an authoritative approach to teaching. In our smoke-free classroom, Smart was unchallengeable. He basked in the glory of being the shining authority on all the arcane stuff he so aptly taught us.

Meanwhile, doesn’t it make sense he would have married an economist? Her brain would have been claimed by her own heady discipline, leaving no room for her to spend any time over supper challenging his postulations about the meaning of shells in Renaissance paintings or his interpretation of various symbols derived from Greco-Roman reliefs, to wit, the seven planetary deities or signs of the zodiac.

Looking back, I’m not sure but what he wasn’t really the best in his field, especially all that iconography. He’s still got his bluff in on me.

Why did he put up with us unlearned wannabes? Just for a salary? I think not. He wanted followers. Count me in.

