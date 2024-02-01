No-snow December followed by rainiest January on record

Is this Detroit, or Seattle?

Metro Detroit just completed the wettest January on record — 5.25 inches of rain and melting snow. That breaks the previous record of 5.02 inches set in 1932.

"The events where we did get snow were on the wetter side, that wet, heavy snow. But a lot of the precipitation fell as rain," said Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake.

It follows a December with the second-least snowfall on record, a scant 0.1 inch. Only a snowless December 1889 tops that.

For a state that used to tout itself on its license plates as a "Winter Wonderland," the winter experience has been less than traditional. A variety of weather factors are in play, but there are also larger, long-term, climactic factors, including climate change caused by human fossil fuel-burning, scientists said.

"It's unequivocal that things are warming up and we are getting a shift almost everywhere from snow to more rain — what's going on right now is a great example of that," said Jonathan Overpeck, a professor of environmental education at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability.

And that's too bad, he said.

"I grew up a kid here," he said. "I certainly remember longer stretches of snow, snow forts, snowmen and things like that. I'm amazed that it just doesn't happen anymore. We get some snow, and it's wonderful for a little while if you like snow, then the next thing you know, it's raining. We still get some good winter weather, but it gets punctuated with these warm events and rain.

"You go up to the ski areas in the northern part of the Lower Peninsula and you can watch people ski in the rain. It's depressing. That's the warming; it's climate change. It's the death of snow."

An El Niño that's not doing what it's supposed to

The winter of 2023-24 has been marked by a strong El Niño weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean, a condition characterized by warmer-than-usual surface sea temperatures that influences weather patterns over North America.

El Niño typically means a milder winter in the Great Lakes region — and we've checked that box. But it also usually means a drier-than-normal winter. While that was the case in December, it was anything but in January.

The jet stream, the west-to-east airflow in the upper atmosphere that typically moves our weather, set up Michigan "right along the storm track most of the month," Frey said.

"We saw wave after wave of storms track into the Great Lakes," he said. "Based on where the jet stream was positioned, it put us in the crosshairs of storms tracking through. And there wasn't much budging in the overall upper air pattern; that locked into place."

Great Lakes ice cover very low — again

The five Great Lakes were 8% ice-covered overall as of Wednesday, down from 12% last week, an amount bumped up by several straight days of frigid temperatures across the region earlier in January. The ice cover is slightly lower than last winter's 9% at this same time, but well under the long-term average for the end of January of 30%, said Jia Wang, research scientist and ice climatologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor.

"It is not a record low at this time of year, but potentially will be in the next week or two," he said.

Low ice cover was expected this season, as not only El Niño but two other weather-impacting sea temperature phenomena, in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, pointed toward warmer conditions over the Great Lakes, Wang said.

Great Lakes region warming — particularly in winter

But weather is a look at conditions in the short term; climate looks at the average of weather over a longer term.

Last year was the planet’s warmest year on record — by far, according to an analysis by scientists from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. And a review of historic temperature data shows the Great Lakes region is warming faster than the rest of the contiguous United States.

Between 1901-1960 and 1985-2016, the Great Lakes Basin warmed 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit in annual mean temperature, exceeding average changes of 1.2 degrees for the rest of the U.S., according to a 2019 study produced by 18 university researchers, most of them from institutions around the Great Lakes, including Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. It was commissioned at no cost by the nonprofit Environmental Law and Policy Center, based in Chicago, and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, a nonprofit public policy organization.

By the end of the 21st century, global average temperatures are expected to rise an additional 2.7 degrees to 7.2 degrees, depending on future greenhouse gas emissions, the study found.

The effects are being, and will be, particularly felt in winter. The number of winter days with a minimum temperature less than the freezing point, 32 degrees, is projected to decrease dramatically over the century, the report finds. By the 2030s, the Great Lakes Basin is projected to see up to 16 fewer days per year where the temperature dips below freezing.

The number of even colder days, when the day's high temperature does not get above freezing, are also projected to decrease by as many as 56 days in the Great Lakes Basin by the end of the century under scenarios where human fossil fuel burning does not get reduced significantly, and to decrease by 31 days under a scenario where greenhouse gas emissions are more diligently curbed.

The report also predicts an increasing trend of wetter, warmer winters. U.S. annual precipitation increased 4% between 1901 and 2015, but the Great Lakes region saw an almost 10% increase over that interval, with more of that precipitation coming in unusually large events.

"Thanks to the warming, we are getting more rain instead of snow," Overpeck said. "We are also getting more intense rainfall; the intensity is because the atmosphere can hold more moisture because it is warmer."

Counterintuitively, even frigid cold snaps like early January's can be related to planetary warming, Overpeck said. An upper atmosphere air pattern that typically holds frigid air closer to the North Pole is becoming more volatile as the planet warms, with occasional breakouts of polar air like the one that brought below-zero temperatures to Michigan and below-freezing temperatures as far south as Texas last month.

February looking like it will stay warm

We can expect above-normal temperatures for the next week or two, Frey said. The precipitation outlook is less clear, he said.

"El Niño is in control, and that's the pattern we are going to see return for the next couple of weeks here," he said. "But it still has the potential to break down into a more wintry setup" by mid-February.

