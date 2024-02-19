No snow means low flood risk on Minnesota River and others, says National Weather Service

Feb. 19—MONTEVIDEO

— The probability of spring flooding is lower than normal, according to the season's first flood outlook released recently by the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The absence of a snowpack and abnormally dry conditions means the probability of flooding is low along the Minnesota River and other river systems in the state.

"This does mean that late winter to early spring snow/rain will be crucial if we are to see any significant spring floods," according to the report by National Weather Service meteorologists Craig Schmidt and Tyler Hasenstein.

The long-range forecast favors above-normal temperatures through the end of April. The El Niño weather pattern is moderating, and there is not a strong indicator of a dominant trend in terms of precipitation. There are considered to be equal chances for above, below or normal precipitation in the weeks ahead.

The National Weather Service will issue a second spring outlook at the end of the month.