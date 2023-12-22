No snow, no cold: Panama City will have mild temperatures this holiday weekend

PANAMA CITY — Christmastime in Panama City this year is beginning to feel a bit more like summertime.

When December arrives, most people expect it to be cold as they get into the Christmas spirit. But this year, as Christmas approaches, this area is in for some relatively warm temperatures.

According to The Weather Channel, it will be relatively warm on Christmas Day, with some showers expected throughout the day. The high will be 69 degrees, with a 90 percent chance of rainfall. On Christmas Eve, it is expected to be 69 degrees and cloudy.

"This (weather) is slightly above normal," said a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. "It is typically normal around this time of year. Panama City can usually be in the 70s or high 60s depending on the humidity levels."

This area certainly is not expected to see snow any time soon, according to the forecast for Bay County and Panama City. But this area has seen snow. According to the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida, the Bay County record is 2 inches of snow, which fell on Feb. 13, 1958.

As for Christmas temperatures: What a difference a year makes. Christmas 2022 was Florida's coldest in 33 years, as the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida has reported. Temperatures dipped into the 20s in northern Florida.

The weather we are getting this holiday season is mild by comparison.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Will the temperatures drop around Christmastime this year?