No snow? No problem: Wellesley teen builds ski jump on front lawn

With ski season in New England off to a slow start due to warmer temperatures and a recent storm that brought a deluge of rain, a teen in Wellesley decided to take matters into his own hands.

Laurel Schnitman shared a video with Boston 25 News that showed her 14-year-old son, Caden, shredding a homemade ski jump that he built on their front lawn on Clifford Road in Wellesley Hills on Christmas Day.

“Unfortunately, Caden was not able to head to the Vermont mountains which is where he typically would spend a Christmas,” Laurel wrote in a message. “His mom and sister kept him at home as they are sick with pneumonia, the flu, and Covid.”

Laurel added, “Caden took matters into his own hands to provide a little Christmas joy in the absence of the real snow in the mountains.”

A pre-Christmas, wind-driven rainstorm that blew through the region last week soaked many popular New England ski areas, melting mountain snow in the process.

