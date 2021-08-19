No soup for Jerry Seinfeld as he visits Durham to drop off kids at Duke campus

There was no soup for Jerry Seinfeld when he visited Durham this week to drop off his two kids at Duke University.

At least that’s the general assumption looking at photos Jessica Seinfeld, his wife, posted on her Instagram stories.

Eagle-eye social media observers with Discover Durham noticed that the Seinfelds made a pit stop at Parker & Otis, a breakfast and lunch restaurant in the American Tobacco Campus. And instead of soup, which wasn’t even on the menu, the Seinfelds were praising their purchase of Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews candy bar, a Philadelphia favorite.

The Seinfelds were in Durham to drop off their two kids at Duke University. Around this time in 2019, the Seinfelds were photographed hugging it out on the Duke campus as daughter, Sascha, started her college adventures.

“And just like that, they leave the nest. (For now),” Jessica Seinfeld wrote then.

This week, she posted a photo of son, Julian, on Duke’s campus.

“#2 is launched,” she wrote.

Jessica Seinfeld, left, and Julian Seinfeld are photographed in Durham, North Carolina, Aug. 18, 2021, as he is dropped off at Duke University.

Along the way, dad may have gotten a bit turned around, as Jessica Seinfeld wrote, “Had fun even while searching for a lost Jerry in 95F heat. Why are some men the worst at directions and instructions?”

The Seinfeld children are just some of the celebrity kids who have attended Duke,

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Sciafla, graduated from Duke in 2014, The News & Observer reported. This month, Jessica Springsteen won a silver medal in team jumping at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Matthew Lowe, one of actor Rob Lowe’s sons, graduated from Duke in 2016. Rob Lowe was occasionally spotted in the Triangle, including at Sutton’s Drug Store on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Singer John Mellencamp’s son, Hud Mellencamp, was a walk-on player on the Blue Devils football team in 2015.