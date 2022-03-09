No Spectator Limits, COVID Testing Optional: BCPS Shifts Guidance

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — After meeting with health partners from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland Medical System, leaders with Baltimore County Public Schools decided to relax some restrictions that had been in place due to COVID-19.

Officials announced the changes Tuesday, following a meeting with health experts Thursday, Superintendent Darryl Williams told the Baltimore County Board of Education.



“As you know, masks are optional in Baltimore County Public Schools and facilities,” Williams said at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Masks became optional March 1.

"Additionally, effective immediately, weekly testing will be optional for unvaccinated BCPS staff, student athletes, and students participating in extracurricular" activities, Williams said.

Visitors and volunteers will be able to once again visit schools in person. They must follow protocols in each front office.

Spring athletic events and other extracurricular activities will have no restrictions as far as spectator capacity. People can buy tickets to athletic events through TicketSpicket.

To recognize the academic and athletic achievements of the class of 2022, all high schools will hold traditional activities, indoor and out. Plays, spring concerts and recognition ceremonies will all take place. School-specific information will be shared with communities in the coming weeks, according to officials with Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS).

As the school system transitions to a different place in its COVID-19 guidance, the superintendent encouraged people to do what they felt was the right thing in each situation.

“We understand that the decision to wear or not wear masks is a personal choice,” Williams said. “Every student and staff members should feel supported and making the decision that is best for them. BCPS will not tolerate any bullying, harassment or intimidation when it comes to the choices students and staff make about masking.”

Baltimore County Public Schools will continue to take these measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Williams said, and would modify its guidance as needed:

Increase access to school-based vaccination clinics in collaboration with the Baltimore County Department of Health.

Continue optional weekly COVID-19 testing

Monitor cases, conduct contact tracing and provide access to COVID-19 testing

Distribute KN95 masks

Continue daily cleaning

The school system has a website dedicated to the BCPS guidance on COVID-19.

