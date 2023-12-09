Ohio House passes new measure to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – House lawmakers in Ohio are again calling to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The House moved forward House Concurrent Resolution 7 on Wednesday. The measure urges Congress to permanently transition to Daylight Saving Time.

Read the bill’s full text here

The resolution states the benefits of Daylight Saving Time include additional daylight in the evening hours, increased outdoor playtime for children, expanded economic opportunities, energy savings, improved traffic safety and crime reduction.

“It’s time to make Daylight Saving Time permanent,” said one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria). “The committee process revealed a number of benefits to making this change, such as making Ohio roads safer and supporting mental health.”

According to the Uniform Time Act of 1966, states can change standard time but not Daylight Saving Time. This would require a change to federal law.

“Since 2015, state legislators have introduced 450 bills and resolutions in nearly every state to make either Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time permanent,” said the bill’s other sponsor, Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina).

“This legislation will ensure that Ohio is among the leaders advocating for this change,” Peterson said in a press release.

“Why in the world are we changing this time? It makes no sense, you know, it’s a disruption in our lives,” Peterson said in an interview with FOX 8.

The U.S. has observed time changes since the early 1900s.

The measure now moves to the Ohio Senate.

