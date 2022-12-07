‘No stone unturned’: Law firm promises accountability for killing of Athena Strand

The mother of Athena Strand has retained lawyers who say they will “leave no stone unturned” in seeking accountability for the 7-year-old’s death last week, allegedly at the hands of a FedEx contract driver.

“Corporations like FedEx are welcomed at our homes to bring packages to our doorsteps, not danger,” said Benson Varghese, managing partner of Varghese Summersett Injury Law Group, in a prepared statement.

Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, will speak at a news conference Thursday in Wise County. Her child disappeared Nov. 30 and was found dead Dec. 9. The FedEx contract driver is accused of taking the girl from outside her home in rural Paradise when making a Christmas delivery.

Athena Strand’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy addresses the attendees before a vigil for 7-year-old Athena, at The First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022. More than 1000 people attended her vigil. At one point the sheriff’s department said that traffic was backed up to Boyd. Strand was kidnapped from her home on Wednesday. A contract FedEx driver is in custody after confessing to her kidnapping and killing. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

The Fort Worth-based law firm said it will assist in “various aspects of this case,” which has gotten national attention and “has the public demanding justice, both criminally and civilly.”

“Our short-term efforts are focused on Athena’s family; taking as much as we can off their plates so they can mourn her loss,” Varghese said in the statement. “Our long-term goals are to thoroughly investigate how and why this happened and to hold any person or corporation accountable whose actions or inactions could have prevented this little girl’s tragic death.”

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, faces charges of kidnapping and capital murder and has confessed to the killing, according to the Wise County sheriff. He is in jail on $1.5 million bond.

Investigators were seen surrounding a parked FedEx truck on Faith Trail in Wise County around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, hours before they announced they had found Athena Strand’s body.

Varghese will also speak Thursday about how the community can continue to support Athena’s family.

Some 2,500 people turned out Tuesday evening for a vigil at First Baptist Church of Cottondale to celebrate Athena’s life. Gandy addressed the crowd, “I don’t care if it’s five years from now or 10 years from now, remember Athena Strand.”

Gandy lives in Oklahoma. Athena was staying with her father and stepmother in Wise County at the time of her kidnapping.

Authorities have not released details about how they believe Athena died and other information in arrest warrants.