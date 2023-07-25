No strike: UPS will keep on truckin'

UPS will keep on truckin’ after making a deal with the Teamsters union, averting a strike. And legacy admissions at Harvard are facing a federal investigation.

👋 Hello! Laura Davis here. How are you? It’s time for Tuesday’s news.

But first: An out-of-this-world mystery! 🔭 For the last 35 years, mysterious radio wave pulses from deep in space have happened like clockwork every 20 minutes. And scientists are baffled.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

Massive UPS strike averted

They've got a deal. After months of negotiations, strike threats and walkout talks, UPS and Teamsters, the union representing 340,000 of the company's workers, have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year labor contract. The agreement avoided what would have been the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history. The Teamsters' national negotiating committee unanimously supported the tentative agreement for the full new contract. "We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, and we got it,” said Sean O'Brien, president of the Teamsters. Here's what we know about the deal.

Logistics giant UPS and the Teamsters have reached a tentative contract agreement, averting a massive strike.

25 days of 110 degrees

Phoenix's record-breaking summer of heat continues as the city has recorded temperatures above 110 degrees for 25 consecutive days, extending a national record among large U.S. cities. It's not necessarily cool at night, either. Another streak was extended on Monday when the low was recorded at 94 degrees in Phoenix, making it 14 days in a row with lows above 90, which is another national record among larger U.S. cities. Temperatures reached 116 degrees in Phoenix on Monday, which tied the daily record for July 24 and marked the 11th day with temperatures above 115 degrees this month in the area. Here's what you need to know.

A crayon melts on scorching asphalt in Phoenix on Saturday.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Harvard’s legacy admissions face federal investigation

Opening a new front in legal battles over college admissions, the U.S. Department of Education has launched a civil rights investigation into Harvard University’s policies on legacy admissions. Top colleges’ preferential treatment of children of alumni, who are often white, has faced mounting scrutiny since the Supreme Court last month struck down the use of affirmative action as a tool to boost the presence of students of color. Here's a closer look.

Protestors outside the U.S. Supreme Court during arguments in two affirmative action college admission cases on Oct. 31, 2022.

Cardiac arrest at practice sends Bronny James, LeBron's son, to hospital

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was in stable condition Tuesday, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. Medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site at USC's Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning. His father is the leading scorer in NBA history and a four-time champion, but Bronny James is an elite talent in his own right, establishing himself as one of the nation’s top point guard prospects. Here's what we know.

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. She loves new Twitter pals and emails from readers: laura@usatoday.com. This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UPS, Bronny James, Phoenix heat, Harvard admissions: Tuesday's news