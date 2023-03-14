No students hurt in Benzie County school bus crash; police seek pickup driver involved

Mar. 14—ALMIRA — No students were injured in a crash between a school bus and another vehicle Tuesday, Benzie County sheriff's deputies reported.

A Dean Transportation bus, driven by a 42-year-old woman, was hit by another vehicle early this morning on Lake Ann Road in Almira Township.

Benzie County Central Dispatch received a call regarding the crash at 7:19 a.m.

An investigation into the incident determined that another vehicle hit the school bus then drove away from the scene.

The driver is being sought.

The vehicle has been described as possibly a blue or dark black pickup truck with damage on the driver's side, according to the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.

It was last seen driving toward the Village of Lake Ann, according to sheriff's deputies.

Emergency responders checked on the bus driver and released her at the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

No students were hurt, authorities said.