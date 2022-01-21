Man charged in shooting near Missississippi State, authorities hunt for two juveniles

STARKVILLE — A 20-year-old Lexington, Mississippi, man has been charged in connection with a Thursday night shooting across from Mississippi State University's campus.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff's investigators are looking for two juveniles suspected in the incident at Chadwick Apartments, located in the 1100 block of East Lee Boulevard. Investigators think the suspects may be driving a silver 1990 Oldsmobile 98 with heavy rust on top, Mississippi license tag HLB 7359.

Samual Lee Kirkland has been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of controlled substance in the shooting incident. Kirkland had an initial appearance Friday at Oktibbeha County Justice Court and is in custody, sheriff's officials said.

It was still unclear Friday afternoon who the victim in the case is.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Chadwick Apartments about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the apartment complex, witnesses said two wounded people had already gone to the hospital via a personal vehicle. The pair were treated for gunshot wounds and released, sheriff's officials said.

University officials said in a Thursday tweet that a suspected shooter was seen running toward campus after gunshots were heard at the apartments. Some Mississippi State students live at the apartment complex.

Maroon Alert Starkville: Gun shots reported near Chadwick Apts on Lee Blvd. Suspect seen fleeing toward campus. Officers are on scene. Avoid area. — Mississippi State (@msstate) January 21, 2022

Sid Salter, director of public affairs for Mississippi State, said a Maroon Alert was issued to students and faculty after the shooter was seen running toward the main campus. Deputies from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene and assisted by K-9 officers and other units from the Mississippi State University Police Department, he said.

"When we had assurance that the individual was not on campus, we issued a second Maroon Alert which said the danger had passed and we returned to normal operations," Salter said.

Salter said no students or faculty were injured in the incident.

Anyone who comes into contact with the vehicle should notify local authorities immediately. Anyone with information about the case should contact OCSD at 662-323-2421 or the OCSD Investigations Unit at 662-324-8484.

This story may update.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

