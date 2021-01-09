No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn't go quietly

  • Birds fly around the Peace Monument, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump reaches into his suit jacket regarding the events in Charlottesville, Va., as he speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump has never been one to acknowledge he's lost. By his own words, he hates losing. The storming of the Capitol by his partisans this week was the culmination of months of denials that he was beaten in the election — and his lifetime aversion to acknowledging defeat. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
  • Preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building. Trump has never been one to acknowledge he's lost. By his own words, he hates losing. The storming of the Capitol by his partisans this week was the culmination of months of denials that he was beaten in the election — and his lifetime aversion to acknowledging defeat. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Capitol Breach

Birds fly around the Peace Monument, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
CALVIN WOODWARD and DEB RIECHMANN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump left plenty of clues he'd try to burn the place down on his way out the door.

The clues spread over a lifetime of refusing to acknowledge defeat. They spanned a presidency marked by raw, angry rhetoric, puffed-up conspiracy theories and a kind of fellowship with “patriots” drawn from the seething ranks of right-wing extremists. The clues piled on at light speed when Trump lost the election and wouldn't admit it.

The culmination of all that came Wednesday when Trump supporters, exhorted by the president to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” against a “stolen” election, overran and occupied the building in an explosive confrontation that left a Capitol Police officer and four others dead.

The mob went there so emboldened by Trump's send-off at a rally that his partisans live-streamed themselves trashing the place. Trump, they figured, had their back.

This was, after all, the president who had responded to a right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor last year with the comment: “Maybe it was a problem. Maybe it wasn't.”

Over the arc of his presidency and his life, by his own words and actions, Trump hated losing and wouldn't own up to it when it happened. He spun bankruptcies into successes, setbacks in office into glowing achievements, the stain of impeachment into martyrdom.

Then came the ultimate loss, the election, and desperate machinations that politicians likened to the practices of “banana republics" or the "Third World” but were wholly America in the twilight of the Trump presidency.

Often with a wink and a nod over the last four tears, sometimes more directly — “We love you,” he told the Capitol Hill mob as he gently suggested well into the clashes that they go home now — Trump made common cause with fringe elements eager to give him affirmation in return for his respect.

That made for a combustible mix when the stakes were highest. The elements had been coming together in plain sight, often in missives delivered by tweet. (On Friday, Twitter banned Trump's account, denying him his megaphone of choice, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”)

“I wish we could say we couldn’t see it coming,” President-elect Joe Biden said of the Capitol melee. "But that isn’t true. We could see it coming.”

Mary Trump saw it coming from her unique vantage point as a clinical psychologist and Trump niece.

“It’s just a very old emotion that he’s never been able to process from when he was a little kid — terrified of the consequences of being in a losing position, terrified of being held accountable for his actions for the first time in his life,” she told PBS a week after the election.

“He is in a position of being a loser, which in my family, certainly ... was the worst possible thing you could be,” she said. “So he’s feeling trapped, he’s feeling desperate ... increasingly enraged."

Post-election trouble was predictable because Trump all but said it would happen if he lost.

Months before a vote was cast, he claimed the system was rigged and plans for mail-in voting fraudulent, assailing the process so relentlessly that he may have hurt his chances by discouraging his supporters from voting by mail. He pointedly declined to assure the country in advance that he would respect the result, something most presidents don't have to be asked to do.

There was no evidence before the election that it would be tainted and no evidence after of the massive fraud or gross error that he and his team alleged in scores of lawsuits that judges, whether appointed by Republicans, Democrats or Trump himself, systematically dismissed, often as nonsense. The Supreme Court, with three justices placed by Trump, brushed him off.

That didn't stop him.

“I hate defeat," he said in a 2011 video. “I cannot stand defeat.”

But the election aftermath ultimately left him with no fallback except his foot soldiers, who couldn't countenance his losing, either.

Trump's history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies rooted in right-wing extremism is long.

He's praised supporters of QAnon, a convoluted pro-Trump conspiracy theory, saying he didn’t know much about the movement “other than I understand they like me very much” and “it is gaining in popularity.”

QAnon centers on an alleged anonymous, high-ranking government official known as “Q” who shares information about an anti-Trump “deep state.” The FBI has warned that conspiracy theory-driven extremists, such as QAnon, are domestic terrorist threats.

In 2017, Trump said there was “blame on both sides” for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the site of a standoff between white supremacist groups and those protesting them. He said there were “fine people” on both sides.

And during a debate with Biden, Trump wouldn’t criticize the neo-fascist Proud Boys. Instead, Trump said the group should “Stand back and stand by.” The remark drew a firestorm and a day later he tried to walk it back.

Trump didn’t condemn the actions of an Illinois teen accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during summer protests on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to charges.

In October he chose not to denounce people who plotted the kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. “When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit,” she said. “When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

To Mary Trump, the manner of her uncle's defeat helped to set the stage for the toxicity she presciently said in November would happen.

Republicans in the Senate and House races outperformed him, enlarging their minority in the House and holding their Senate majority until Georgia’s two elections this month tipped the Senate balance to Democrats.

His defeat Nov. 3 was on him, not the party. “So he also doesn’t have anybody else to blame,” his niece said. “So I think that he is probably in a position that nobody can help him out of emotionally and psychologically, which is going to make it worse for the rest of us.”

Worse came.

Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, called the attack Wednesday the “logical conclusion to extremism and hate going unchecked” during Trump’s presidency.

“If you’re surprised, you haven’t been paying attention,” said Amy Spitalnick of Integrity First, a civil rights group engaged in lawsuits over the 2017 Charlottesville violence.

Thursday night, Trump took a stab at a unifying message, after months of provocation, saying in a video “this moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

But Friday he was back to tending “his great American Patriots” and demanding they be treated fairly, and he said he won't go to Biden's inauguration.

He acknowledged his presidency was ending, but did not — could not, may never — acknowledge defeat.

For all of the insulting nicknames he's tagged on his political foes — sleepy, shifty, cryin’, corrupt, crazy, little, brain-dead, wacky, pencil neck, low-IQ, watermelon head, dummy, deranged, sick puppy, low energy — none was meant to sting more than “loser.” And nothing, it seems, stung more than when the loser was him.

Latest Stories

  • Raffensperger escorted out of Ga. Capitol after it was surrounded by pro-Trump mob

    Militiamen and Trump supporters on Wednesday in Atlanta surrounded the state’s capitol building in search of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperper.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick

    Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence". The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday. After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes. Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Boeing to pay $2.5 bln in 737 MAX probe

    Boeing has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed a total of 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner. The planemaker will pay more than $2.5 billion in fines and compensation in a deal that allows it to avoid prosecution. It includes a fine of more than $243 million and compensation to airlines of over $1.7 billion. There is also to be a $500 million crash-victim fund over fraud conspiracy charges related to the plane's flawed design. The Justice Department deal, announced after the market close on Thursday (Jan 7), caps a 21-month investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX. The two crashes happened in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Prosecutors say they "exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world's leading commercial airplane manufacturers." The crashes triggered a hailstorm of investigations, frayed U.S. leadership in global aviation and have cost Boeing some $20 billion. As a result of the disasters, U.S. Congress in December passed legislation reforming how airplanes are certified as ready for service. The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019, with the ban not lifted until November 2020 after Boeing made significant safety upgrades and improvements to pilot training.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • It might not have looked like it, but the riot at the Capitol was all about white fear | Opinion

    So what now?

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Iran's Khamenei: Tehran in no rush for U.S. to rejoin 2015 nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday Tehran was in no rush for the United States to rejoin a 2015 nuclear deal, but that sanctions on the Islamic Republic must be lifted immediately. "We are not insisting nor in a hurry for the U.S. to return to the deal," Khamenei said in live televised remarks. Tensions have grown between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump exited the deal between Iran and six world powers - which sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear programme and prevent it developing atomic weapons - and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Clarence Thomas’ wife supported rioters before siege: ‘Love MAGA’

    ‘God bless each of you,’ Ginni Thomas wrote in a Facebook post to support the attempted takeover of the Capitol. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shared support for the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. On Facebook, Mrs. Thomas expressed explicit love for the violent chaos carried out by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who are against the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Capitol riot: Man arrested near Capitol on Wednesday had ‘homemade napalm’ in pickup truck

    Weapons were allegedly “ready to go” when DC police discovered them