'No survivors' as plane crashes in Texas after leaving Jacksonville airport

Officials say there are "no survivors" after a small plane traveling from Jacksonville crashed in Tom Green County, Texas, Thursday afternoon.

A conversation between the pilot on board and air traffic control minutes before the crash indicates the pilot was planning to land in San Angelo, Texas, but overshot the runway.

The number of victims has not been released yet, but the model, a 1997 Pilatus PC-12, typically seats up to 12, according to online advertisements. ABC affiliate KTXS 12 cited the Federal Aviation Administration as saying two people were on board the plane.

Flight patterns show the plane had left Thursday morning from Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport.

The plane crashed at approximately 12:38 p.m. near Christoval, Sgt. Justin Baker of the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It was found on a ranch with the help of Customs and Border Patrol.

A search and rescue effort was unsuccessful and no survivors could be recovered, Baker said.

A recording of the pilot's final transmission to air traffic control shows him saying, "We got a problem!"

Less than four minutes later, the air traffic controller can be heard talking to another controller, asking for help locating the plane. "Just had an aircraft that possibly went down," he says.

None of the victims' identities has been revealed at this time. It is unknown whether they lived in Jacksonville. However, flight records show since August, the plane has flown more than a dozen times. It is seen frequently taking off from San Diego's Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport and landing in Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Wyoming and Florida for a few days before returning to San Diego.

A plane leaving Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport crashed Thursday in Texas with no reported survivors.

On Oct. 21, the plane flew from San Diego and landed in Fort Lauderdale. Since then, it's taken numerous trips back and forth between Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville.

Its latest trip was taken from Fort Lauderdale to Jacksonville on Dec. 13 before it flew out of state Thursday.

It is not known what the problem on board was.

This story first published on Times-Union news partner First Coast News.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Small plane from Jacksonville crashes in Texas with no survivors