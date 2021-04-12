No suspect in Friday night shootings in Salem

Buck Anderson and Dustin Luca, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

Apr. 12—SALEM — As of Sunday night, police were still looking for the person responsible for the shooting of a man and a woman Friday night near the southern end of The Point neighborhood.

According to Lt. Dennis Gaudet, "the case remains an active investigation" as of Sunday night.

Police responded just before 9:30 p.m., to the area of Park and Palmer streets for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old Salem man and and a 21-year-old Danvers woman had been shot.

According to acting Salem police Chief Dennis King, their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to Beverly Hospital.

The shootings did not appear to be random, King said, and though nobody was in custody at the time, there "is also no identified threat to the community."

The incident marked the fifth violent crime in Salem this year, with a double shooting on Perkins Street on Jan. 24, a shooting on a walking path behind Derby Street on Feb. 14, and a double stabbing on Boston Street on Feb. 21. A SWAT response was also involved in an air rifle-related incident on Highland Avenue on Feb. 28.

The rash of incidents has also prompted discussions at City Council, where King told councilors at a meeting March 4 that communication is key to combating crime.

"We need more cooperation from individuals that are on-scene and the victims," King said, describing a series of cases in the past three years as ones "absent" or missing witness and victim involvement. "These aren't random. These are individuals we are aware of, and we're going to do everything we can to keep the community safe."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salem police's anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

