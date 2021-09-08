No suspects arrested in Mattawa shooting

Sep. 8—MATTAWA — A 19-year-old Mattawa man was flown to a hospital early Saturday morning after he was shot outside in the 400 block of Seventh Street.

Interim Mattawa Police Chief and Moses Lake Police Capt. Mike Williams said the alleged crime occurred about 5:40 a.m. He also said detectives didn't know whether the shooting was gang-related.

"He was shot at relatively close range with a shotgun," Williams said. "He was airlifted to an out-of-the-area hospital, where he is receiving treatment."

As of Tuesday night, no suspects were in custody, Williams said. Officers recovered some evidence at the crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing, he said.