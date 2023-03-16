No suspects identified in Taylor Dock shooting death; police still asking for information

Four days after a man was shot to death and found offshore near Taylor Dock, Bellingham police do not have any suspects and cannot say whether there’s a danger to the public.

Henry Howard King, 48 of Bellingham, died from multiple gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, on the boardwalk between Taylor Dock and Boulevard Park, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

King’s death was ruled a homicide by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bellingham police believe the homicide took place on the boardwalk between Taylor Dock and where it connects to the trail, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Herald in a Wednesday evening, March 15, email.

Murphy said police are still attempting to identify any suspects and do not have a motive for King’s homicide. Because of this, police cannot say whether there’s cause for public concern, she said.

When asked how many gunshot wounds King suffered, Murphy told The Herald that police are not releasing that information at this time.

When asked whether police had found the alleged murder weapon, Murphy said it was still under investigation.

Bellingham police are asking anyone who was in the area, witnessed the crime, or heard anything to contact them at 360-778-8611 or at www.cob.org/tips.

Police are also asking anyone who has been in contact with King or has information about the locations where King spent time or camped at to contact them.

Murphy said King may have been living unsheltered.

“We are still in need of any information folks have on the night of this homicide,” Murphy said.