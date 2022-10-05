No suspects in Lima shooting Monday morning

Oct. 5—LIMA — Authorities are seeking the public's help in their investigation into a Monday morning shooting in Lima that left two men injured.

According to a statement issued by the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday to the area of State Street and Lincoln Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired.

A short time later police learned that two subjects suffering from gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. Officers learned that Leroy Page, 32, of Lima, and Corderrell Lovette, 34, of Cincinnati, were sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue when they were shot. Both victims were treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, Detective Jesse Harrod at 419-221-5296, or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.

Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle and the case remains under investigation.