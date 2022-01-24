UPDATE: No suspicion of foul play in woman's death

Jan. 24—ANDERSON — Anderson police said there is no suspicion of foul play in the death of Katoria Owens, who was found dead in the 3300 block of Morton Street on Sunday.

Police responded at 11:34 a.m. and found the 39-year-old woman unresponsive in the front yard of a nearby residence.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene. Owens' death remains under investigation.

County coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said the autopsy was done Monday and that toxicology results can take six to eight weeks to finalize.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.

