'There was no Taco Bell:' The worst bad reviews of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

People from around the world flock to East Tennessee every year to visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park − nearly 13 million people Park in 2022, to be precise.

The park is America's most visited national park, for good reason: spectacular scenery, waterfalls, bears, fireflies and fall colors are just a few of the attractions.

But, of course, you can't please everyone. And those grumpy park visitors have acquired a cachet all their own, thanks to Instagram sites like Subpar Parks, which illustrates "real bad reviews" of parks and landmarks.

This year, Outside magazine got in on the fun, posting "The Worst National Park Reviews of the Year." Yosemite came in at No. 1 on the list, with a Yelp reviewer posting, "I need someone to explain to me the hype of this place. This place looks like any place with mountains and trees. Too many people, not enough stores, not enough places to buy food."

Great Smoky Mountains National Park also made the cut at No. 3 with one TripAdvisor reviewer posting, "Some falls/streams had nothing but toddlers peeing & pooing in the water."

Traffic leads the pack when it comes to complaints about Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Intrigued, Knox News delved further, heading to Yelp, Google and TripAdvisor to see what other Grinches had to say. Some common themes emerged, including crowds, traffic, and bears (or lack thereof):

"Park staff, including volunteers, actively keep you away from the wild life so you can't get a look at anything."

"Overall, there was nothing here that I saw or that was open that would ever make me want to go here again."

"If you like long lines of traffic, waiting 20 minutes to use the toilet and not being able to get out of your car then you’ll like this park."

"There was no Taco Bell."

"I don't get it. Just a bunch of trees and mountains."

"Not impressed, mountains all over the place, trees everywhere, and the bears there are tiny. Smallest bears I’ve seen in my life."

"Saw no bears."

"Long drive and no cell service what so ever. Nice but be careful, there are bears to be sure around (sic). Expect to walk a lot even from your car if you want to really see it."

"Bumper to bumper traffic. Long lines to use the few bathrooms. Don't bother!"

"First off, it's hardly the most beautiful place on earth. Second, the crowding is insane. By which I mean absolutely lunatic. The traffic on the narrow paths through the park is bumper to bumper, at a walking pace."

"It sucked looked nothing like the picture."

"The waterfalls are not that impressive, the scenery is meh, and the hiking is OK."

