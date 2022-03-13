No tax cuts despite cost-of-living crisis, warns Michael Gove

Michael Gove has ruled out tax cuts for families in the Chancellor's spring statement despite the cost-of-living crisis.

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary said on Sunday that Rishi Sunak would not cut taxes or reduce the rise in National Insurance in his mini Budget in two weeks.

It comes amid warnings from senior backbenchers that the Government must "give people some money back" to cope with a cost-of-living crunch brought about by tax increases and rising energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

"We're very aware that there are cost-of-living pressures that will accumulate as a result of what's going on in Ukraine," Mr Gove told the BBC.

Asked whether Mr Sunak would consider any reduction of the tax burden on households, Mr Gove said: "No. What we have to do at the moment is to provide support in every way possible that is targeted."

Asked about suggestions that the 1.25 per cent point increase in National Insurance could be scrapped, he said: "We're not doing that – we need that National Insurance increase in order to make sure that we can fund the NHS and social care to deal with the Covid backlog."

Mr Gove admitted that further measures would be kept "under review" but said that he did not feel the National Insurance rise should be postponed from its introduction in April.

Soaring worldwide oil and gas prices, due to sanctions on Russia, have prompted calls for the Government to slash fuel duty.

Average fuel prices have hit record highs at 161.1p and 170.1p per litre for petrol and diesel, rising to as high as £2 per litre at some London forecourts.

Current forecasts from the Budget for Office Responsibility show that the Government is set to bring in £31.1 billion from fuel duty in 2022-23 , having frozen it at 57.95 pence since the 2011 budget.

Senior Conservatives on Sunday told The Telegraph that Mr Gove's announcement was a "desperately bad decision" in light of the extra burden on low and middle-income households.

"The Chancellor is presumably still thinking it all through, but the cost-of-living crisis has got much much worse because of the huge disruption caused by the Russian war and the sanctions," said Sir John Redwood.

"People on average earnings are going to be really badly hit, as well as the lower paid. People are going to struggle to pay the petrol bill, the diesel bill, the gas bill, the food bill as a result of these changes, and it's desperately important to give them some money back."

Sir John said this meant the Government should abandon its proposed tax rises and that the "minimum" it could do was to take VAT off green items such as insulation which could help keep household bills down, as well as off domestic fuels.

David Davis, a former Brexit Minister said that the tax increases were already a bad idea because of the need to restart the economy after the Covid lockdowns.

"Since Mr Gove is responsible for the levelling up agenda, you would think he would be concerned about a tax increase, which is heavily regressive as this one is, to fall on low and middle income people more than anybody else," he said.

"On all fronts, the Government ought to rethink even if it needs to use world conditions as a reason for rethinking. On many counts, the simplest way to deal with this is to stop the tax increases and then see how the economy develops.

"Their forecasts for the state of the national balance sheet were pessimistic by £50 billion at the first round and £15-20 billion at the second. They don't actually need this money this year."

