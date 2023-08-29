No tax increases under Labour? I'll believe it when I see it

Jeremy Warner
·5 min read
rachel reeves and keir starmer
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has doubled down on the party’s break with Corbynism - OLI SCARFF/AFP

Her comments didn’t quite go as far as Peter Mandelson’s, who, as one of the architects of Tony Blair’s New Labour, said that he was “intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich”. But the underlying thinking was nevertheless much the same.

In an interview with The Telegraph at the weekend, Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, doubled down on the Labour Party’s break with Corbynism by ruling out wealth and mansion taxes, and indeed any increase in capital gains tax or the top rate of income tax.

Wealth creators have nothing to fear from Labour, was her message. That’s the mantra, in any case, as the leadership backs away from anything that might damage the party’s current 20pc lead in the polls. Labour is once more in the business of making itself electable.

The Tory incumbents meanwhile appear to have virtually given up. They don’t seem to be governing at all, but instead hide behind an impenetrable thicket of reviews and procrastination. It’s almost as if they no longer even want to be in charge.

Business leaders and lobbies have reacted accordingly. Increasingly, it is Labour’s government-in-waiting they want to engage with. The Conservative Party is already being written off as a lost cause, witness the growing queue of those intending to attend this autumn’s Labour Party conference’s Business Forum. Latecomers are having to join a waiting list.

As for Reeves, she seems to have turned into Liz Truss. “I don’t see a route towards having more money for public services that is through taxing our way there”, she told The Telegraph. “It is going to be through growing our way there.”

Well, perhaps not quite Liz Truss. In her one and only party conference speech as prime minister, Truss mentioned growth a blistering 29 times. “Growth, growth and growth”, was her plan, and she was going to do it in part by slashing taxes.

As we know, she never got the chance. By the time she made her speech, her programme of unfunded tax cuts had already imploded in spectacular fashion. Engulfed by fiscal crisis, she was soon forced to cede her position to Rishi Sunak, whose policies have pushed the tax burden to its highest level in 70 years.

Notably, Reeves didn’t say in her interview that she would be easing that burden, but then she doesn’t have to as long as her opponents keep raising it. All she has to do is commit to not going higher still.

But how realistic is it to suppose she’ll stick to such pledges? Watch out if you are a non-dom, a private equiteer, or have children at private school, because you are all in Labour’s sights.

Unfortunately for Reeves, they won’t raise a great deal of money. It remains deeply unclear where Labour will find the burgeoning balance for its various social, green, health and educational spending ambitions.

Yes, superior growth might indeed do the trick, but you don’t act as a magnet for growth-inducing international investment with an uncompetitive tax system, and that’s essentially what we’ve got right now.

In any case, the long-term prognosis for the public finances in advanced economies, if nothing is done to adjust policy in the meantime, looks truly dire.

Modelling by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) suggests that such are the pressures from an ageing demographic that in 50 years time, UK public sector net debt would have swollen to around 310pc of GDP, with total managed expenditure at 64pc of GDP, but tax receipts virtually unchanged on where they are today at “just” 41pc.

On some level, the projections are of course absurd, because the markets would never allow such a severe deterioration in creditworthiness. But the numbers are nevertheless powerfully suggestive of the scale of the challenge faced, and the delusional nature of the current policy agenda.

Either spending has to be cut, taxes have to rise yet further, or growth must become supercharged. Small wonder that policymakers put their trust in the last of these alternatives. It’s pie in the sky when you die.

Fortunately for Labour, most of the pressures outlined by the OBR don’t fully kick in until well after it is likely to be back in opposition, assuming it lasts no more than two terms. But even the immediate pressures look bad enough.

As the OBR observed in its last Fiscal Risks Report: “Fiscal tailwinds from a post-World War II baby boom, global economic integration, and easing of Cold War tensions have switched to headwinds in the first part of this century.”

Public finances are now under growing pressure from ageing populations, disappointing economic growth, a warming planet and rising geopolitical tensions.

Two near-term challenges stick out. One is the apparent end of the so-called post-war “peace dividend”. This has permitted a steady reduction in defence spending from 10pc of GDP at the end of the Korean War in the early 1950s to 2pc of GDP following the collapse of communism in the early 1990s.

That reduction created the fiscal space for expansion of the welfare state, which grew by a similar proportion over the same period. As is now glaringly obvious, this relative erosion in the defence budget needs urgently to be addressed.

But a Labour government is going to find it virtually impossible to do so by taking chunks out of welfare.

The second near-term pressure is that of growing debt servicing costs. Zero interest rates have allowed debt to mushroom at seemingly little or no cost to the Government’s outgoings, but that illusion has now been exposed for what it is too.

It only requires one more shock similar in magnitude to the financial crisis, the pandemic and the energy price surge, to sink things entirely. Sadly, these shocks seem to be occurring with growing frequency.

No tax increases under Labour? I’d be amazed.

