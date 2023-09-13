Manatee County commissioners adopted a tentative $1.22 billion net budget and set a tentative 6.2326 millage rate for the 2024 fiscal year on Tuesday night.

The meeting was the first of two hearings necessary for final approval of the gross $2.924 billion budget, if all appropriations, reserves, transfers, trust funds, internal services, and cash balances are considered.

The budget includes $313.4 million in capital outlay, $263.6 million for the physical environment, $239 million in public safety, $122.4 million in general government spending, $79.4 million in public transportation, $36.8 million in human services, and $32 million in culture and recreation.

It also includes the county's $2.18 billion capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2024 through 2028, which includes $385.66 million in investments in 2024.

The tentative 6.2326 millage rate is the same as the rate levied during FY 2022-23. Commissioners cut the rate the previous two years. An additional .6109 is levied in the unincorporated Municipal Services Taxing Unit, and another additional .2546 for residents in the Palm-Aire MSTU.

"It's not a tax increase, it's just because our taxable values have increased the offset is a tax increase," CFO Sheila McClean said.

The county also approves budgets for other entities and approved a tentative budget for those as well. That includes a $29.56 million gross budget for the Manatee County Port Authority, a $1.04 million gross budget for the Housing Finance Authority of Manatee County, and a $217,175 gross budget for the Manatee County Law Library District.

The county will issue a notice of the proposed tax increase in advance of a second public hearing scheduled for Sept. 19.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: No tax rate cut planned in Manatee County for FY 2023-24