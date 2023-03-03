No Tax Refund? That’s a ‘Good Sign’ for a Third of Americans

Nicole Spector
·4 min read
Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax season is here and Americans are busy getting their finances in order to file their returns for 2022. But there’s not necessarily treasure at the end of the process. We’re talking about a tax refund.

Learn: Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax
Check Out: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

According to a new poll by GOBankingRates, which garnered over 1,400 responses, not everyone is banking on getting money back; in fact, 33% of respondents say they’re not expecting tax refunds.

The survey also found that 10% expect up to $500 in a tax refund; 12% expect between $501 and $1,000; 15% anticipate receiving between $1,001 and $2,000 and 30% expect $2,000 or more back.

No Tax Refund Is Good News

Now, before you go pitying the poor dear who isn’t getting any money back from Uncle Sam, recognize that this is actually good news. That poor dear actually planned better — and used money more wisely — than the person who is getting a refund.

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Unless you calculated for a tax refund and are expecting one, not receiving one is good news and means you planned perfectly.

“A third of tax filers in the U.S. are not going to receive a refund this year, and that is actually a good sign,” said Marie Kelly, the founder of Kelly CPA. “The reason being that their withholdings throughout the year were closer to what they actually owed. In other words, they weren’t sending more money to the feds than they should be, so they didn’t have to wait until filing to get a return. The IRS should not be your savings account — they don’t pay interest.”

What else should Americans know about their tax refunds?

Your Tax Refund May Be Lower Than It Was in 2022

Some people banking on big refunds like they got last year might be disappointed when their check or direct deposit arrives. The average refund is going to be lower in 2023 than it was in 2022 because of a few key factors.

“In 2021, people could deduct charitable contributions of up to $300, but it wasn’t available for 2022,” said Levon Galstyan, CPA at Oak View Law Group. “The child tax credit, which was temporarily enhanced to provide $3,000 for children under 18 and $3,600 for children under 6 in 2021, will be subject to previous rules in 2022. This means that the maximum credit available for children under 17 will be $2,000. The credit for child and dependent care expenses, which was worth up to $8,000 in 2021, will also be reduced to a maximum of $2,100 in 2022.”

You Should Have It in Roughly Three Weeks

After you file your taxes, you can expect to wait about three weeks to get your refund.

“Tax refunds typically arrive within 21 days after filing your taxes but can take longer if there are errors on the form or additional processing is required,” said Dana Ronald, CEO of Tax Crisis Institute.

If You Don’t Get It, Follow Up

The IRS may seem like an organization with no human representatives. But they have a customer service phone number you can call, and you should call it if you don’t get your refund within a reasonable timeframe.

“If you expect a refund but don’t receive it within a few weeks,” Ronald said, “contact the IRS or your tax preparer for more information.”

Beware of Scammers

If you’re expecting a refund — especially a sizable one — you should be on the watch for scammers. You can dodge them by simply knowing what the IRS will and will not do.

“The IRS will never call and demand payment by phone or email,” Ronald said.

Use Your Refund To Pay Down Debt

In economically tough times such as those we’re living in now, when inflation is still causing prices to soar and mass layoffs are scorching jobs, it’s really difficult not to use your refund for some relief or simply just some much needed spending joy.

You may be thinking you could take a little getaway with the money. Or do a little home renovation for spring. But if you’re carrying credit card debt, as the vast majority of consumers are, the best way to use your tax refund is to pay this down. About 40% of people in a recent GOBankingRates survey said they plan to pay debt or bills.

“Interest rates rose significantly last year, making it much more expensive to carry debt,” said Richard Barrington, a financial analyst from Credit Sesame. “In particular, credit card rates rose by nearly 4% during 2022. Using a tax refund to pay down some or all of your credit card balances would leave you less exposed to elevated interest rates.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: No Tax Refund? That’s a ‘Good Sign’ for a Third of Americans

Recommended Stories

  • 13 Tax Deductions You Can Take Without Itemizing

    When you file your taxes, you can claim the standard deduction or choose to itemize. But recent changes in tax law have dramatically reduced the percentage of Americans who itemize. Check Out: 6 Types...

  • I'm a Senior. When Can I Stop Paying Property Taxes?

    As a senior citizen, you probably will end up paying property taxes for as long as you are a homeowner. However, depending on the state you live in and often once you hit your 60s (usually around the ages of … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do Seniors Stop Paying Property Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Protect My Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes?

    Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Reasons to Avoid a Roth 401(k) for Your Retirement Savings

    More and more employers are offering a Roth 401(k) as an option for employees to save for retirement, but it's probably not a great deal for most savers. A Roth 401(k) allows you to contribute funds to retirement that you pay taxes on today. While the promise of a tax-free retirement might sound great, using a Roth 401(k) could end up costing more than just paying the taxes.

  • Dollar Tree Makes Major Change Customers Will Hate

    Dollar Tree is off to a rough start in 2023, with its share price down 7.99% over the past 30 days and down 3.51% over the past 90 days. Wall Street analysts aren't impressed. Dollar Tree was just downgraded from "overweight" to "neutral" by J.P. Morgan .

  • Newsom, IRS give Californians until October to file tax returns

    Following the IRS' lead, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that most Californians won't have to pay their state taxes until Oct. 16. The delay is available to residents in Los Angeles and 50 other counties covered by a federal emergency declaration.

  • FTX has a massive $9.5 billion shortfall in top crypto and cash needed to repay customers, the bankrupt exchange's new bosses say

    In a presentation, lawyers for the bankrupt FTX identified billions of dollars in shortfalls across bitcoin, ethereum and other liquid assets.

  • What Is the Standard Deduction for People Over 65 in 2023?

    When former President Donald Trump overhauled the U.S. tax code in Dec. 2017, new income brackets and standard deduction amounts came into effect that changed how much Americans pay in taxes -- and...

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Here’s How You Can Double Your Money Using the Rule of 72

    For the climate-conscious, a marker of 72 may be good enough when you're setting the thermostat. But when it comes to measuring money, the financially aware use lucky number 72 principally to...

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • Zoom fires its president, a former Google employee, after only 10 months

    Zoom said in a SEC filing that Greg Tomb's "termination without cause" was effective Friday and he'd receive severance benefits.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • Lone Star 'Wake Up Call': Texas Republicans Want to Ban ESG in Insurance

    Over the past year, the backlash to ESG investing has swept up red states. As the saying goes, it’s bigger in Texas.

  • Adani Group: Embattled Indian giant strikes $1.87bn US deal

    The investment will be split among four Adani companies including flagship business Adani Enterprises.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 6 Years

    To double in six years requires a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%. While outright growth can achieve this, dividends from more mature companies can also play a crucial role in achieving this level of outperformance. Its cutting-edge processes with 3nm (nanometer) and 5nm chips have given it a key technological edge over many other chipmakers, which has helped power the stock to massive growth.