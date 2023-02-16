‘No tears:’ Jared Bridegan’s widow speaks to Dr. Phil about ex-wife’s interview with Action News Jax

Thursday marks one year since a St. Johns County father of 4 was gunned down in Jacksonville Beach.

Police say Jared Bridegan was killed after dropping off his twins at the home of his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez.

Suspect Henry Tenon has been arrested, but investigators say Tenon didn’t act alone.

Gardner-Fernandez spoke only to Action News Jax about the murder last June.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil, Bridegan’s widow Kristen spoke about Gardner-Fernandez’s claims.

“I have never found Shanna to be a truthful person. So I don’t put a lot of weight into what she said. But I’m glad that she is on camera stating some things,” Kirsten Bridegan told Dr. Phil, “The fact that she seems to me to be trying to be emotional. There’s no tears, there’s no real emotion there, doesn’t come across as genuine to me.”

Gardner-Fernandez has never been charged or named as a suspect. Right now, only Tenon is charged with murder. His next court hearing is March 21.

Kristen Bridegan’s entire interview with Dr. Phil will air on Monday at 4 p.m. on CBS47.

