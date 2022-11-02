‘No teeth’: Prosecutors face challenges in stopping Charlotte’s street racers

We’ve shown you the reckless street takeovers all across the Queen City -- drivers block traffic and eat up the asphalt, and innocent people are caught in the chaos. Now Channel 9 is learning that even if the drivers are caught, they may not face much punishment.

From SouthPark to Uptown, and even over to Steele Creek, neighbors have seen their areas being overrun by reckless drivers. Channel 9 reported on Tuesday when one man shared his interaction being attacked by what he called a mob of people near Westinghouse Boulevard.

Now, prosecutors tell us that it’s easy for someone to face criminal charges one night to be back out on the streets blocking traffic the very next day.

CMPD has been cracking down on street racing, with more than 50 people arrested for street racing-related offenses in 2021. If someone’s caught racing, their car can be seized and sold at auction.

But doing donuts in the middle of the street? That technically doesn’t constitute “street racing.” Neither does doing a burn out.

“Clearly something like this would fall under the realm of reckless driving, where you’re putting people or property at risk,” District Attorney Dan McNeill told Channel 9.

Reckless driving also includes speeders who go more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit. However, that’s not going to land a suspect in jail for an extended period of time.

“It’s extremely hard to stop because the statute has no teeth,” said defense attorney George Laughrun.

Laughrun added that a reckless driving charge could be four points on your license and maybe a $500 fine, which is why he says in many cases, the street takeovers keep happening.

“They are going to continue to do it until something more formidable comes along that makes them stop,” Laughrun said.

A Prosecutor we spoke with said they understand that people are tired of this, and they’re doing all they can to press charges. That includes moving misdemeanor cases to a superior court, if they can, because that would bring a trial by jury.

