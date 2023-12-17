No tenants yet as Galleria development moves forward: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

A look at the high school boys basketball season across Greater Taunton. With the stage set for another action-packed season, here are 12 boys basketball players to keep an eye on this winter.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a Raynham colonial that sold for $775,000. The four-bedroom home on Cardinal Circle features a gorgeous entryway, gleaming hardwood floors, sun drenched rooms, and a cozy pellet stove. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

Development of Taunton mall site moves forward without tenants

Plans for building warehouses on the former site of the Silver City Galleria are moving forward.

But currently, there are no tenants.

The iconic main entrance was pretty much all that was left standing of the Silver City Galleria in Taunton when local pilot Mike Dupont took this aerial photo of demolition work on April 30, 2021.

Why is the developer building out the site?

That was the main question asked by the Taunton Planning Board on Dec. 7 when representatives for Atlanta-based Portman Industrial asked for an amendment to the current site plan.

B-P hockey player's family makes 'meaning of this terrible tragedy' by helping other kids

It's been almost a year since 16-year-old Bristol-Plymouth student Dylan Quinn died in a car crash.

He was an active athlete and outdoorsman who loved hockey, lacrosse, snowboarding and camping.

Dylan Quinn

His family has found meaning in the terrible tragedy of Dylan's loss by starting up the Dylan Quinn Community Fund.

The goal of the fund is to connect kids to sports and other physical outlets they or their parents might not be able to afford. Learn more about how the fund is helping out, right here.

Reducing waste through bacterial digestion? Taunton officials contemplating new ideas

Taunton is looking at some new ideas for waste management.

The City Council’s Committee on Solid Waste engaged in an informal discussion on Dec. 5 about the prospect of employing an organic method for decomposition in Taunton:

Anaerobic digestion.

Learn more about how that would work, right here.

What Dighton's new library director thinks about library culture wars, why he loves books

The biggest challenge Dighton's new library director Mark Procknik will face will be moving all of the books, supplies and services from the library's current location, a cramped trailer next to town hall to Smith Memorial Hall when that location's renovations are complete in 2025.

But Procknik, whose first day on the job will be Dec. 18, is not worried.

He's handled a big library move before, and he'll be ready for this one.

Mark Procknik, who will be starting as the Dighton Public Library's new director on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, is seen here at Smith Memorial Hall on Main Street, which is being renovated as the new home of the library.

Gazette Correspondent Michael DeCicco interviewed Procknik, as he steps into his new role in Dighton.

Festival of lights as Taunton lights menorah for Hanukkah

Taunton celebrated Hanukkah, with the last night of the holiday on Friday, Dec. 15.

The city traditionally lights the menorah downtown on the Green to celebrate each night.

Rabbi Colman Reaboi of from Agudath Achim Synagogue in Taunton officiates at the lighting of the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah on the Taunton Green on Thursday, on Dec. 7, 2023.

This year, the first night of Hanukkah was celebrated on Dec. 7, with a gathering on the green to light the menorah for the Festival of Lights.

