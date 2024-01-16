No, Tennessee. You can't drive ATVs on snow-covered highways, TDOT says

After a thick, white blanket of snow covered Tennessee Monday, many vehicles were left stranded despite officials encouraging drivers to stay home. It hasn't stopped other forms of transportation from making their way to snow-covered highways.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said they were receiving multiple reports of people riding all terrain vehicles on interstates and state routes. The vehicles are not allowed to be driven on interstates or state routes in Tennessee.

TDOT said they received the notifications from maintenance crews and HELP truck operators in various locations in East Tennessee. Officials personally saw a couple on state routes in Campbell County.

We are receiving lots of reports of people riding ATVs on interstates and state routes. ATVs are not allowed to be driven on interstates or state routes in Tennessee. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 16, 2024

With government agencies working around the clock to clear the roads, it's best to keep that ATV off snowy highways. Not only as a safety precaution, but also so road crews may make progress.

Below is what to know about the rules for ATV's.

Rules of the off-road

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources agencies advises the following for driving ATV's in Tennessee.

Only roads marked for other vehicle use may be used by ATV riders, except where prohibited by other regulations.

Riders should stay on designated roads and trails and not venture off road into fields, woods, or otherwise prohibited areas.

Safe riding is required and all minors are required to wear a helmet.

Spinning tires, doing doughnuts, driving above 25 mph, and other infractions are considered reckless driving and citations are issued.

