No Test, Minimal Contact: How One Abortion Clinic Is Adapting to Coronavirus Concerns

In late March, Leah Coplon, the program director at Maine Family Planning, watched as a young mother parked her car in front of the building. Carrying her baby, the mother was greeted by staff in the foyer and handed a brown paper bag that looked like a lunch sack. Then she loaded the bag and the baby into her car and drove away. Now she could end her pregnancy.

Less than two weeks earlier, on March 12, Maine had recorded its first case of COVID-19. Coplon knew this would make it harder for people to seek abortion services. Already elsewhere in the country, states were discussing shelter in place orders and medical supplies were in greater demand. She spent that weekend making plans for a program that would use the clinic’s existing telehealth setup to create a no-test, pick-up medication abortion service for patients with pregnancies of 10 weeks or less. This would limit human contact and the need for personal protective equipment in the clinic. On Monday, she smoothed out any wrinkles in the protocol with the National Abortion Federation. By Wednesday, March 18, Maine Family Planning launched its first contact-free, no-test abortion telehealth program, one of only a few in the country, at a time when abortion access is being threatened by conservative lawmakers as well as the increasing financial and social hardships caused by the pandemic.

Coplon’s urgency to jumpstart the program was not unfounded. In a matter of days, government officials in Texas, Ohio, Alabama, Oklahoma and Iowa would all identify abortion as a non-essential medical procedure that should be delayed or canceled amid the pandemic. Federal judges temporarily blocked some of these efforts, but the threat to abortion still looms. Leaders from 52 anti-abortion groups have signed a letter to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, urging public officials to restrict the operations of abortion providers to “free up much needed medical equipment” as well as “ensure that telemedicine abortion is not expanded during the crisis.”

Maine Family Planning’s program allows patients to receive the two medications necessary to complete an early abortion, without an in-person examination. For the young mother Coplon saw using the service in late March, the issue of finding someone to watch her baby, now that daycares and schools are closed due to the virus, was a huge barrier to getting the medical care she needed. Instead, she was able to go through an initial screening over the phone to determine if she was eligible for a medication abortion, followed by a telehealth visit with staff to review her available options, go through the informed consent process and receive instructions for care. After a telehealth visit with the clinician, she could simply pick up her pre-packaged medication, instructions, and a home pregnancy test at one of 18 branches of the clinic around the state. One week later, she’d have a follow-up telehealth appointment to ensure everything went smoothly, and three weeks after that, she’d take the home pregnancy test to make sure the abortion was effective. The clinic has a 24/7 number where patients can reach out with any concerns.

“We feel that this both will reduce spread [of the virus] between patients and staff, allow us to have fewer people in the clinic so we are able to maintain social distancing as possible for patients, and to preserve our personal protective equipment which we need for aspiration abortions and which while right now is adequate, depending on how long this lasts may become increasingly scarce,” says Coplon.

The spread of coronavirus has not only fueled the anti-abortion movement to limit clinic access, but it has also amplified existing issues that already made getting an abortion difficult. Poverty, which will likely skyrocket with the current unemployment numbers; access to transportation, much of which is shut down; and childcare difficulties, especially relevant considering about 60% of Americans receiving abortions are already mothers, are all exacerbated during the pandemic. “Maine struggles with some of the same issues that are national,” says Coplon. “A big issue now is that somebody being able to get an abortion while their kids were at school, now maybe have their kids at home.”