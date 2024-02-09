No, Texas governor did not say that Biden needs to learn from Putin | Fact check

A Feb. 1 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a photo of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott behind a microphone.

The post text, in Spanish, quotes Abbott as saying, "Biden should think about internal problems, instead of playing with Putin. What’s more, he should learn more to defend national interest as Putin does in Russia."

The post was liked more than 3,000 times in eight days.

Our rating: False

Abbott never said this. The governor criticized President Joe Biden's policies in a Fox News interview, but he did not mention Russian President Vladimir Putin. The claim stems from an altered version of the interview recording.

Claim stems from altered version of Fox News interview

A video circulating on social media shows a Fox News interview with Abbott that includes Russian subtitles. The audio track of the interview has been altered to add a reference to Putin in stilted English.

“If only president had been dealing with real internal problems and not trying to play with Putin, from whom he needs to learn how to work for national interests, then everything would have been different," the audio says. "He needs to follow immigration laws.”

But Abbott never said that.

Abbott did not mention Putin during the Fox News interview, according to a transcript of his remarks provided by his spokesperson, Haley Crow. He talked about immigration policies that Biden should continue.

“The Remain in Mexico policy, the Title 42 policy, the end of catch and release, and building a border wall. If the Biden Administration was enforcing the immigration laws passed by Congress, the mayors of New York, the leaders of New Jersey and Chicago, etc., they would not be having these problems,” Abbott said during the interview.

There are no credible news reports that Abbott commented on Biden needing to learn or stop playing games with Putin.

Since 2022, Abbott has been sending migrants by bus or airplane to various U.S. cities with Democratic mayors, including Washington, New York, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. More than 100,000 migrants have been sent.

Leaders of the cities targeted by Abbott have said his tactics are "cruel," and they have also complained about too many migrants arriving in their communities, which are struggling for resources. Abbott claims that Texas is carrying the heaviest burden of the migrant crisis at the border and has said on social media that he will continue sending migrants to other cities.

“Our transportation mission will continue until Biden secures the border,“ Abbott said in January on X, formerly Twitter

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Reuters and Factchequeado fact-checked similar claims.

