No theft charges planned for Manatee County Chairman over bougainvillea fiasco

Authorities will not prosecute Manatee County Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge over a claim that he stole a bougainvillea plant from a private property in September.

The District 3 County Commissioner entered a diversion agreement Jan. 13 with the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, and the case will be dismissed upon its successful completion of a three-month intervention program under the supervision of a probation officer.

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge represents District 3.

"I am glad that the State Attorney’s Office sees that this was only a misunderstanding and no charges will be filed," Van Ostenbridge told the Herald-Tribune this week. "I certainly never had the intention of causing anyone harm. I look forward to the case being dismissed in 90 days’ time."

Van Ostenbridge was accused in September of stealing the bougainvillea from a Bradenton property under the cover of night.

The commissioner was filmed taking the plant from the edge of a parking lot at the end of a cul-de-sac on 60th Street Court W., in Bradenton on a trail camera that was placed on the property months prior to the incident to survey illegal dumping activities.

Footage shows Van Ostenbridge walking his dog near the property on Sept. 22 at about 9:48 p.m., then returning with his truck at about 10:30 p.m. to pick up the potted plant.

"I thought someone dumped the plant near a ditch, and it had no owner," Van Ostenbridge told the Herald-Tribune in September. "I only intended to give an abandoned plant a good home. When I was made aware that the plant had a proper owner, I immediately returned it."

Van Ostenbridge now has until April 19 to complete the intervention program, an eight-hour misdemeanor course, and 25 hours of community service. He also is required to write a one-page letter taking responsibility for his actions and expressing feelings of remorse and to pay several fees associated with the case.

Those fees include $55 to the Manatee Clerk of Court for every month of the intervention program, a $50 prosecution fee to the Comptroller's office, and a $100 investigative fee to the Bradenton Police Department.

Van Ostenbridge could also choose to pay $15 per hour to the Manatee County Crime Stoppers in lieu of the 25 community service hours.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County chairman will not face charges over alleged plant theft