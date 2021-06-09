No threat at Foxwoods, officials say

Jun. 9—There is no active threat at the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Resort Casino, officials say after a false-alarm incident Tuesday that prompted Twitter chatter about a lockdown at the mall.

Tribal police Deputy Chief Andre Parker confirmed it was a fire alarm that "was blown out of proportion." People started running, he said, and saying that someone had a rifle.

Police "responded to what was reported to be an active shooter," he said. "They see our guys with weapons," and that compounded the panic.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe directed inquiries to tribal spokeswoman Lori Potter, who relayed a message that there is no threat and that business at the mall was returning to normal. Police and security officials are reviewing the incident to determine what happened, the message said.

This is a developing story.