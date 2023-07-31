'No threat to public safety' in Kittery following FBI-involved arrest, authorities say

KITTERY, Maine — An arrest involving the FBI occurred in town last week, though authorities did not immediately identify the suspect or charges against them.

Kristen Setera, spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston location, said the agency and its law enforcement partners completed “court authorized activity” in Kittery but did not detail the investigation and arrest.

“There is no threat to public safety,” she said.

Kittery Police Chief Robert Richter confirmed a person was arrested Friday, July 28 on a warrant out of Massachusetts. The arrest was conducted by police from Kittery in consultation with an undisclosed police department in Massachusetts, the FBI and Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities did not disclose the exact location of the arrest, nor address questions about the identity of the charged individual or where in Kittery the apprehension occurred.

The case remains under investigation, Richter said.

Massachusetts State Police did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

