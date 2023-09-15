‘No threat’ after student brings training rifle onto Wright State’s campus

A Wright State student is being questioned by police after bringing a training rifle onto campus Friday.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Wright State police responded to reports of a person with a gun in The Hangar, the campus dining hall.

“Police found a student with an unloaded training rifle and assessed there was no threat,” a release from Wright State Police Department stated.

University policy prohibits individuals from carrying “any type of firearm” on campus.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Wright State Police at (937)-775-2111.