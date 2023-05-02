'No threats identified' as Montgomery Sheriff investigates reports of gun on campus

The lockdown and lockout for Rossview schools in Clarksville have been lifted after Montgomery County Sheriff's Office found no threats.

Rossview Elementary was placed on lockdown and Rossview Middle and High were on lockout as MCSO searched for someone with a gun at the elementary school.

During the lockout, MCSO continued to update its Facebook. Beginning at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday they reported there hadn't been any threats found, and law enforcement was continuing its search.

In a statement sent to parents, CMCSS said:

"Law enforcement has concluded their thorough search and investigation, searching all rooms multiple times and reviewing camera footage, and no threat has been identified. The lockdown and lockouts have been lifted. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional law enforcement on campus for the remainder of the day."

CMCSS has sent additional counselors, social workers and support staff for students and employees.

In the email, CMCSS said they "understand how terrifying these situations are for families and that some may choose to pick up their child from school" and asked that parents have patience as there could be delays, but will have additional staff to help with checkouts.

An early report shared that the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was responding to a call at Rossview Elementary School after a student said they saw someone with a gun.

The student reported seeing a "male dressed in all black with a gun in the school".

During the investigation, MCSO provided updates at 9:40 and 10:03 a.m. that said that no threats had been identified and units are still investigating.

MCSO urged parents not to respond to the school while they're investigating.

"Parents arriving on scene are causing response issues," MCSO said on Facebook.

School officials told parents:

"Rossview families,Law enforcement is on site actively investigating the reports. Law enforcement has confirmed that no threats have been identified. Many families are showing up to the school, and law enforcement has indicated this is creating safety concerns. They are asking that any families who are arriving on scene to please go to Lifepoint Church. Law enforcement representatives will be on scene to provide updates. We will continue to keep families updated.”

