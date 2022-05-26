No threats made, no injuries after student took gun to Fort Worth middle school: police

No threats were made and nobody was hurt after police said a student at W.A. Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth brought a gun to campus Wednesday.

Police said an on-duty officer at the school was informed just after 4 p.m. by someone that a student may have been in possession of a firearm. The officer detained a juvenile suspect, conducted an on-scene investigation and found and safely seized a firearm, a police spokesman said.

A Fort Worth school district spokesperson did not immediatley respond to a request for information.