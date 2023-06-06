No Tim Cook, the Apple Vision Pro headset does not cost '$34.99'

Apple CEO Tim Cook REUTERS/Edgar Su

Apple charges high prices for its capable devices.

Still, the cost of the new Vision Pro headset is taking people's breathe away.

Tim Cook was asked about the hefty price tag during an interview on Good Morning America.

On Good Morning America, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked how much the new Vision Pro headset costs. He couldn't quit bring himself to say it on national TV.

"It'll cost thirty-four, ninety-nine," he said in an interview with GMA anchor Robin Roberts.

When the interview clip ended, and GMA cut back to the studio, Roberts corrected the CEO. "When he said 'thirty-four, ninety-nine,' I said 'oh 34 dollars and 99 cents, that's not bad.' But no, it's almost $3,500," Roberts said.

The high price of the Vision Pro even took the edge off of Apple's product launch, which is usually a fanboy lovefest.

During the GMA interview, Roberts asked Cook whether the device is something that the average person will be able to afford.

"I don't know," Cook replied. "I think people will make different choices depending on their current financial situation."

"The engineering and depth of engineering in it is mind-blowing," the CEO added. "You've got more than a 4K experience in each eye. Of course, does it come for free? It costs something to do that. But I think it's a great value."

Check out the full interview clip here:

Read the original article on Business Insider