A new ALS drug is extending patients' lives by months. It's giving hope for those facing such a 'brutal illness.'

Jayne O'Donnell, USA TODAY
·9 min read

"Every day is a great day." That's what Nancy Poon, a lifelong runner, tells herself about a life now spent in a wheelchair. She was diagnosed in December 2018 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

She enjoys the swims she can still do two weeks a month when she's not undergoing drug infusions – even though she can no longer manage a flutter kick and must rely on her arms to pull her through the water. She's even glad she can help prepare meals and deal with dirty clothes.

"Whoever thought you'd love to do laundry? But it's something I can still do," said Poon, 64, of Wakefield, Rhode Island.

The personal pep talk is Poon's way of staying positive in the face of a disease she calls "worse than any disease you can possibly have. It's a slow, slow demise where you lose parts of yourself."

Poon and the 15,000 or so other ALS patients in the U.S. have more to feel good about this year. Patients and researchers cite three positive developments:

► A new drug – developed in part with money from the 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge – increased the average survival of patients in a clinical trial by seven and half months.

► A first-ever clinical trial is testing multiple ALS treatments at once.

► Record levels of federal research funding are planned this year.

After decades of clinical trials for treatments that ended in dashed dreams, Poon and other ALS patients are hopeful that Amylyx’s AMX0035, which got a $2.2 million grant from the $111 million Ice Bucket Challenge, will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

That's the drug that added seven months to patients' lives – significant considering patients' life expectancy is between two and five years.

Findings for AMX0035's Phase 2 trial, which is when a drug is tested for efficacy and side effects, were so promising that the ALS community is pushing the FDA to fast-track its approval. The ALS Association asked the FDA to skip a Phase 3 trial – believed to be the only time the association has done that, said Neil Thakur, the ALS Association's chief mission officer.

But like everything else with ALS treatment, it's a long shot. Despite regular pressure, the FDA rarely approves drugs without completing a large, Phase 3 trial.

Nancy Poon, who has ALS, can no longer do the athletics she loved, but enjoys doing household chores - because she still can.
Nancy Poon, who has ALS, can no longer do the athletics she loved, but enjoys doing household chores - because she still can.

In late January, the Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University held a two-day public meeting with FDA officials and other experts to discuss ways to improve research and make ALS clinical trials more innovative.

Dr. Mark McClellan, a former FDA commissioner who heads the Duke center, said the meeting focused on the FDA's commitment to do more research to get evidence more quickly, including directly from patients and caregivers.

"It gave me hope," McClellan said. "This effort should help bring more promising treatments forward into good clinical studies."

Still, McClellan cautioned, "there's no guarantee really effective treatment is right around the corner."

'I went nuts on Amazon': When this Michigan man with ALS couldn't feed himself anymore, he built his own feeding robot

ALS patients push to fast-track drug approval

ALS is a priority at the FDA, said Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and now acting FDA commissioner.

When the FDA receives a new drug application to treat advanced cancers or other diseases like ALS that progress rapidly, Woodcock told USA TODAY, the agency can approve it quickly – depending on the results, safety and the company's ability to manufacture it.

She said that can be done if there is "a huge unmet need and a compelling result." She wouldn't comment on specific drugs.

In a statement, Amylyx co-CEOs Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee said the drugmaker is "in discussions with FDA about paths to approval and expanded access."

"We understand that patients with ALS have no time to wait," they said.

'The value of good, solid evidence'

Despite the pressure to speed approval, there's a reason drugs must undergo large Phase 3 trials: They find problems that earlier, smaller trials don't.

A 2017 FDA report looked at 22 drugs that had very different results in Phase 3 than Phase 2. It concluded Phase 3 trials "can generate critical evidence," noting they have found Phase 3 failures in safety and efficacy even for drugs approved for other conditions.

Dr. Joel Lexchin, a health policy professor emeritus at Toronto's York University, has treated ALS patients and others with rare diseases as an emergency room doctor. He said he has "a lot of sympathy for these people, but at the same time, I understand the value of good, solid evidence before rushing into using new drugs."

He cites the high-dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplants given to more than 40,000 women in the 1990s based on preliminary evidence it could cure their metastatic breast cancer. The treatment turned out to have no benefit, and "a lot of women suffered in the process," he said.

"We hear a lot about potential benefits in the early stages of clinical development, but we don't hear so much about the harms they can also show," said Lexchin, who co-authored a 2016 report in the British medical journal BMJ cautioning against U.S. and European moves to approve drugs with less data.

ALS patients have gotten used to being disappointed. Brainstorm's NurOwn, which uses a patient's stem cells, had promising Phase 2 results, but further research showed the treatment was found to slow progression in about a third of patients – not a statistically significant difference from the placebo group.

Last week, Brainstorm announced the FDA had told the company its initial review of NurOwn's data from Phase 3 wasn't enough to approve it.

23-year-old soccer player diagnosed

About 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS every year. Most people develop ALS between the ages of 40 and 70, with 55 the average age at diagnosis. There's no cure. And the disease is ruthless.

Ryan May, 23, of Huntsville, Utah, started experiencing symptoms while he was on his honeymoon in September 2018. It started with twitching in his legs that eventually spread to his whole body. Within months, May, a former soccer player, was diagnosed with ALS, and enrolled in the NurOwn trial.

Ryan and Rachel May are shown at their September 2018 wedding. Ryan, then 21, started experiencing ALS symptoms on his honeymoon. He&#39;s now using a feeding tube.
Ryan and Rachel May are shown at their September 2018 wedding. Ryan, then 21, started experiencing ALS symptoms on his honeymoon. He's now using a feeding tube.

May is the youngest patient neurologist Dr. Namita Goyal has ever diagnosed. He is in a wheelchair and uses a feeding tube, with limited use of his arms and no use of his legs.

Unwilling to accept the rapid progression from "symptom onset to death," Goyal said she chose to specialize in ALS treatments.

"It was something that spoke to my heart right away," she said. "To go through that with one patient, let alone hundreds and hundreds, breaks my heart."

Goyal has enrolled patients in about 30 clinical trials over the years. After starting at Massachusetts General Hospital, she is now at University of California, Irvine, where she moved to enable greater access to clinical trials on the West Coast.

She recalled thinking, "There are so many scientific advancements in medicine, how is it possible that a terminal disease has no effective therapy to stop or slow it down tremendously?"

More research into ALS treatments

The pace of ALS research has picked up. Thakur estimates there are about 80 current clinical trials for ALS treatments around the globe.

That's about the same number of Phase 2 or 3 ALS trials completed, terminated, or suspended from 2007 to 2018, Goyal calculated in a study in the journal Muscle & Nerve in January 2020. In that time, she said, just one treatment was approved by the FDA to slow the progression of ALS: Edaravone, in 2017.

Stacy Lindborg, Brainstorm's executive vice president and head of global clinical research, has a personal connection to ALS. She watched as her beloved uncle, Gerry Gunnin, suffered and died of it in 2003.

“It's a brutal illness. It's relentlessly progressive," she said. “Your mental capacity is completely intact, but your body dies around you. ... Swallowing, breathing and turning over in bed is gradually taken from you, and you are completely aware of everything that’s going on."

Gerry Gunnin, his niece Stacy Lindborg and wife Barbara Gunnin before Gerry&#39;s death from ALS in 2003. Lindborg is now executive vice president and head of global clinical research for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
Gerry Gunnin, his niece Stacy Lindborg and wife Barbara Gunnin before Gerry's death from ALS in 2003. Lindborg is now executive vice president and head of global clinical research for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

One European country a year in retirement

Poon read neurosurgeon Paul Kalanithi's ALS memoir, "When Breath Becomes Air," after she retired in June 2017 following a career as an elementary school teacher in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Almost immediately after retiring, the woman who had completed a marathon and several sprint triathlons started tripping while running.

Poon tried to get into the NurOwn clinical trial, but the disease was progressing too slowly for her to qualify. She's now in Massachusetts General's Healey ALS Platform trial that includes four drugs, reducing the chance patients will be on a placebo.

Nancy Poon, who has ALS, is shown in her Rhode Island kitchen with husband Alan Poon.
Nancy Poon, who has ALS, is shown in her Rhode Island kitchen with husband Alan Poon.

Gone are her retirement plans with husband to rent a home for two to three months each year in a different country. She saw Spain and France in the summer of 2019 in a wheelchair, took a chartered sailboat trip to the Caribbean soon after her diagnosis, and became an active member of the ALS community in Rhode Island.

Poon's 85 friends and family members were the largest group at ALS Rhode Island's gala in 2019, and they've raised tens of thousands to support ALS research.

"As horrible as this disease is, you realize how much you're loved by family and friends and how many support you," Poon said. "Not many people get to experience that in their lifetime."

Woodcock, who credits the ALS community for its work with the FDA and the Ice Bucket Challenge, also sees hope.

"We're paying a lot of attention to ALS because there is hope on the horizon for neurodegenerative diseases," said Woodcock, citing approval of two drugs to treat spinal muscular atrophy in infants and children. "There's been a pretty long dry spell."

Jayne O'Donnell is on Twitter @JayneODonnell and Facebook @jayneodonn.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ALS: New drug may slow progression of Lou Gehrig's disease

Recommended Stories

  • Firefighters in California get hero’s welcome as they rush to vaccinate poor and underserved residents

    Knocking on doors, traveling to trailer parks and manning vaccination centers, Chula Vista firefighters seek out and vaccinate more than 1,000 people with no web access, language barriers, no transportation, and/or physical ailments during Operation Immunity — residents who might have otherwise fallen through the cracks.

  • Fact check: Gulf of Alaska image does not show two oceans meeting

    Viral images and videos claiming to show two oceans that meet in the Gulf of Alaska but never mix are false.

  • 'Safest place in the city': COVID-19 cases in nursing homes drop 89% as residents get vaccinated

    Even as the virus slows nationwide, nursing home cases have dropped at a faster pace than COVID-19 infections overall, a USA TODAY analysis shows.

  • Scientists Want to Destroy Zombie Satellites With Lasers. What Could Go Wrong?

    This space junk solution may cause problems of its own.

  • Poland strikes deal to produce Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

    Polish biotech firm Mabion has signed a preliminary agreement to manufacture Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine with financial support from a state-run fund, as the government strives to accelerate its vaccination programme. European Union countries such as Poland have struggled to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines sourced by Brussels, leading some to step up their own efforts. Mabion said on Wednesday it had signed a framework agreement with Novavax for the transfer of the U.S. company's COVID-19 vaccination technology.

  • Dolce & Gabbana Wants to Move Forward. But in Fashion, Who Earns Forgiveness?

    The Italian brand has been making a years-long push towards reconciliation and rehabilitation following a 2018 racist incident. Still, some are unwilling to forgive and forget.

  • US Catholic group tells followers to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    A directive from the Catholic church body says the J&J vaccine was produced with abortion-derived cell lines

  • Myanmar U.N. envoy, junta make rival claims to U.N. representation

    Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations in New York has formally staked his claim as the country's legitimate representative while the junta seeks to replace him in a dispute that will likely have to be settled by the world body's 193 member states. Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country, a day after he urged countries to use "any means necessary" to reverse a Feb. 1 coup that ousted the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But in letters to the U.N. General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken - seen by Reuters on Tuesday - Kyaw Moe Tun said he remains Myanmar's U.N. ambassador.

  • Pro-Trump channel awkwardly shuts down conspiracy theories to follow YouTube guidelines

    Anchors on RSBN have been playing conspiracy whack-a-mole, swatting down paranoid comments to which they themselves seem sympathetic.

  • What happened to George Floyd, whose alleged killer goes on trial next week

    The trial is one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation

  • Mass. doctor on what he'd want to know before eating at restaurant

    More businesses are opening their doors to more people as Massachusetts gets ready to offer a third COVID vaccine next week.

  • Exclusive: U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning may come on Tuesday - sources

    The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's decision to impose sanctions for Navalny's poisoning reflects a harder stance than taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who let the incident last August pass without punitive U.S. action. The sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity that the United States was expected to act under two executive orders: 13661, which was issued after Russia's invasion of Crimea but provides broad authority to target Russian officials, and 13382, issued in 2005 to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • National Guard chief says it took over 3 hours for Pentagon leaders to grant Jan. 6 request

    William Walker, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, testified to the Senate on Wednesday that it took three hours and 19 minutes for Pentagon leadership to approve a request for National Guard assistance during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Why it matters: The timeline over when National Guard requests were made and granted has been a key point of contention in congressional hearings examining the security failures surrounding the Capitol riots.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At House hearings last week, the former and current Capitol Police chiefs testified that the House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving took an hour to approve a request for National Guard backup. Irving denies the delay.Another discrepancy appeared to surface during Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees.Walker testified he received a "frantic call" from Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund asking for National Guard assistance at 1:49 p.m., and that he immediately relayed the request to Army leadership. The approval came from acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and was relayed to Walker via "Army Senior Leaders" at 5:08 p.m., according to the testimony.But in a separate prepared statement, acting Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Robert Salesses testified that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy received Miller's approval at 4:32 p.m., and ordered National Guard forces to depart for the Capitol.Of note: Walker also told the Senate on Wednesday that the D.C. National Guard received "immediate approval" to deploy forces during Black Lives Matter protests last summer, in contrast to the delays faced during the Jan. 6 riots by Trump supporters.This story is developing. Please check back for updates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pence breaks silence to condemn Democrats' sweeping voting reform bill

    In some of his most extensive remarks since Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed Wednesday condemning House Democrats' sweeping election and anti-corruption proposal as an "unconstitutional power grab" by "leftists."Why it matters: Pence has largely stayed quiet since the Capitol insurrection, during which rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" after former President Trump promoted the claim that the vice president could block the certification of the Electoral College.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Writing in The Daily Signal, Pence repeated dubious claims that the 2020 election was "marked by significant voting irregularities."Be smart: While some irregularities occur in every election, state and federal officials have vouched for the election's security and integrity.Lawsuits challenging election results have been rejected by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.What they're saying: "Polling shows that large numbers of Democrats did not trust the outcome of the 2016 election and that large numbers of Republicans still do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election," Pence wrote.Pence called the Democrats' reform bill, which the House will pass on Wednesday, "an unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic bill that ... could permanently damage our republic." "Leftists not only want you powerless at the ballot box," wrote the former vice president, "they want to silence and censor anyone who would dare to criticize their unconstitutional power grab."Details: The Democrats' "For the People Act" first introduced in 2019, has provisions to restore voting rights for felons, expand early and absentee voting, set national standards for early voting and voter registration, allow voters to register online or on Election Day and prevent voter purges.Pence argued that the bill would undercut efforts to reform elections at the state and local levels. He wrote that the bill "mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud."The bottom line: Pence called the events of Jan. 6 "tragic" and said they "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America." He did not once mention the name "Trump."Go deeper: Democrats' sweeping reform bill Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Wild night for Lakers: 5 takeaways from loss to the Suns

    Five takeaways from the Lakers-Suns game on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

  • How some people can end up living at airports for months – even years – at a time

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings in a 2004 photograph taken at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he lived for nearly 18 years. Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty ImagesIn January, local authorities arrested a 36-year-old man named Aditya Singh after he had spent three months living at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport. Since October, he had been staying in the secure side of the airport, relying on the kindness of strangers to buy him food, sleeping in the terminals and using the many bathroom facilities. It wasn’t until an airport employee asked to see his ID that the jig was up. Singh, however, is far from the first to pull off an extended stay. After more than two decades studying the history of airports, I’ve come across stories about individuals who have managed to take up residence in terminals for weeks, months and sometimes years. Interestingly, though, not all of those who find themselves living in an airport do so of their own accord. Blending in with the crowd Whether it’s in video games like “Airport City” or scholarship on topics like “airport urbanism,” I’ll often see the trope that airports are like “mini cities.” I can see how this idea germinates: Airports, after all, have places of worship, policing, hotels, fine dining, shopping and mass transit. But if airports are cities, they’re rather strange ones, in that those running the “cities” prefer that no one actually takes up residence there. Nonetheless, it is possible to live in airports because they do offer many of the basic amenities needed for survival: food, water, bathrooms and shelter. And while airport operations do not necessarily run 24/7, airport terminals often open very early in the morning and stay open until very late at night. Many of the facilities are so large that those determined to stay – such as the man at O'Hare – can find ways to avoid detection for quite some time. One of the ways would-be airport residents avoid detection is to simply blend in with the crowds. Before the pandemic, U.S. airports handled 1.5 million to 2.5 million passengers on any given day. Once the pandemic hit, the numbers dropped dramatically, falling below 100,000 during the early weeks of the crisis in the spring of 2020. Notably, the man who lived at O'Hare for a little over three months arrived in mid-October 2020 as passenger numbers were experiencing a rebound. He was discovered and apprehended only in late January 2021 – right when passenger numbers dropped considerably after the holiday travel peaks and during the resurgence of the coronavirus. Living in limbo Of course, not all of those who find themselves sleeping in a terminal necessarily want to be there. Travel by air enough and chances are that, at one time or another, you’ll find yourself in the category of involuntary short-term airport resident. While some people may book flights that will require them to stay overnight at the airport, others find themselves stranded at airports because of missed connections, canceled flights or bad weather. These circumstances seldom result in more than a day or two’s residency at an airport. It might not be the most comfortable bed, but at least it’s indoors. Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images Then there are those who unwittingly find themselves in an extended, indefinite stay. Perhaps the most famous involuntary long-term airport resident was Mehran Karimi Nasseri, whose story reportedly inspired the movie “The Terminal,” starring Tom Hanks. Nasseri, an Iranian refugee, was en route to England via Belgium and France in 1988 when he lost the papers that verified his refugee status. Without his papers, he could not board his plane for England. Nor was he permitted to leave the Paris airport and enter France. He soon became an international hot potato as his case bounced back and forth among officials in England, France and Belgium. At one point French authorities offered to allow him to reside in France, but Nasseri turned down the offer, reportedly because he wanted to get to his original destination, England. And so he stayed at Charles de Gaulle Airport for nearly 18 years. He left only in 2006, when his declining health required hospitalization. Other long-term airport residents include Edward Snowden, the NSA leaker, who spent more than a month in a Russian airport in 2013 before receiving asylum. And then there is the saga of Sanjay Shah. Shah had traveled to England in May 2004 on a British overseas citizen passport. Immigration officials, however, refused him entry when it was clear he intended to immigrate to England, not merely stay there the few months his type of passport allowed. Sent back to Kenya, Shah feared leaving the airport, as he had already surrendered his Kenyan citizenship. He was finally able to leave after an airport residency of just over a year when British officials granted him full citizenship. More recently, the coronavirus pandemic has created new long-term involuntary airport residents. For example, an Estonian named Roman Trofimov arrived at Manila International Airport on a flight from Bangkok on March 20, 2020. By the time of his arrival, Philippine authorities had ceased issuing entry visas to limit the spread of COVID-19. Trofimov spent over 100 days in the Manila airport until personnel at the Estonian embassy were finally able to get him a seat on a repatriation flight. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.] The homeless find refuge While most involuntary airport residents long to leave their temporary home, there are some who have voluntarily attempted to make an airport their long-term abode. Major airports in both the United States and Europe have long functioned – though largely informally – as homeless shelters. Though homelessness and the homeless have a long history in the United States, many analysts see the 1980s as an important turning point in that history, as many factors, including federal budget cuts, the deinstitutionalization of the mentally ill and gentrification, led to a sharp rise in the number of homeless. It is in that decade that you can find the earliest stories about the homeless living at U.S. airports. In 1986, for example, the Chicago Tribune wrote about Fred Dilsner, a 44-year-old former accountant who had been living at O'Hare in Chicago for a year. The article indicated that homeless individuals had first started showing up at the airport in 1984, following the completion of the Chicago Transit Authority train link, which provided easy and cheap access. The newspaper reported that 30 to 50 people were living at the airport, but that officials expected the number could climb to 200 as the winter weather set in. This issue has persisted into the 21st century. News stories from 2018 reported a rise in the number of homeless at several large U.S. airports over the previous few years, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The coronavirus pandemic has added an additional public health concern for this group of airport denizens. For the most part, airport officials have tried to provide aid to these voluntary residents. At Los Angeles International Airport, for example, officials have deployed crisis intervention teams to work to connect the homeless to housing and other services. But it’s also clear that most airport officials would prefer a solution where airports no longer operated as homeless shelters.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Janet Bednarek, University of Dayton. Read more:How the homeless create homesIn an iconic airport terminal, the last vestiges of a bygone era Janet Bednarek does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.

  • Several cruise trips have already been cancelled this year. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.