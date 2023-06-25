No tip facility for the east for three days as site moves home

People in the east of the island will be without a tip and recycling centre for three days.

The Eastern Civic Amenity Site (ECAS) in Pulrose, Douglas, is set to close for the final time later.

A replacement facility will be opened in the Middle Park Industrial Estate, off Kewaigue Hill in Braddan, on Thursday.

It means there will be no services from 16:00 BST on Sunday until 08:00 on 29 June.

Operated by Douglas Council, the ECAS offers facilities for the capital, Onchan, Braddan, Santon and Garff.

Douglas Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare said the move had been "timed to coincide with a period which is generally quieter".

She said: "Although there will be no service in Douglas for three days, all other amenity sites around the Island will remain open and will accept waste from people who would normally use the ECAS.

"Those three days at the start of next week will allow the team to relocate and bed-in, ensure everything is in place and we can then look forward to opening the gates and welcoming the first members of the public on Thursday morning."

The new £3m development is set to feature a larger re-use shed, a higher number of recycling and waste skips and increased parking.

Civic amenity site facilities have been provided at the Middle River Trading Estate for more than two decades.

