'No tolerance whatsoever': Justice Department warns against efforts to disrupt Biden inauguration

John Bacon, USA TODAY

The Justice Department will have "no tolerance whatsoever" for any attempts to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen warned Wednesday.

Rosen, in a video statement, described the storming of the U.S. Capitol one week ago as "an intolerable, shocking and tragic episode" in U.S. history. The FBI has warned that protests, some possibly violent, could spread across the nation starting as soon as Sunday.

Rosen vowed not to allow any repeat of the destruction next week.

"I want to send a clear message to anyone contemplating violence, threats of violence or other criminal conduct," Rosen said. "We will have no tolerance whatsoever for any attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20 that our Constitution calls for."

Rosen added that federal, state and local law enforcement officials would turn back any attempts to forcefully occupy government buildings.

"There will be no excuse for violence, vandalism or any other lawlessness," Rosen said. "We will spare no resources in protecting public safety in the coming days."

'Everyone is on high alert': State Capitols prepare for potential armed protests

Fueled by President Donald Trump's debunked claims of a "stolen" election, a mob had marched last Wednesday from the White House to the Capitol, where rioters occupied the building for hours in a bloody but ill-fated bid to halt lawmakers from confirming Biden’s election win. Five people died, including a police officer.

Concerns over more chaos was not enough to keep some members of Congress from balking at a new requirement that they enter the Capitol through metal detectors. Matt Fuller, a Huffington Post reporter, said he saw at least 10 Republican members walk around the detector. Both sides of the issue vented on Twitter.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, argued that she is legally permitted to carry her firearm within the Capitol complex.

"Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week," she said, calling the metal detectors "just another political stunt" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, a Republican from Arizona, complained of "intense security measures" and "wanded like criminals."

"We now live in Pelosi’s communist America!" Lesko said.

Virginia Democrat Don Beyer said he witnessed Rep. Nicholas Van Taylor, a Republican from Texas, refusing to pass through a metal detector and arguing with U.S. Capitol Police officers. Beyer tweeted that many children across the nation enter school through metal detectors "and they handle it more maturely than Members of Congress."

"Do these people not understand that literally everyone else has to go through metal detectors to get in here?" Beyer said. "Get over yourselves."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from the Detroit area, tweeted: "Now they know how HS students in my district feel. Suck it up buttercups. Y’all brought this on yourselves."

Members of the US National Guard arrive at the US Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Members of the US National Guard arrive at the US Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Political bickering notwithstanding, Capitol Police along with a long list of law enforcement agencies ranging from police department in D.C. and its suburbs to the FBI and Pentagon say they are committed to keeping the Capitol safe and secure next week.

A phalanx of up to 15,000 National Guard troops will be available. The Pentagon’s senior military leadership on Tuesday branded the riot “sedition and insurrection” and warned all its troops to abide by their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution.

The memo to all active duty and reserve troops was signed by Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with seven other senior leaders.

The Pentagon has been asked to review all members of the security detail for Biden's inauguration to ensure they are "not sympathetic to domestic terrorists," Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said.

FBI reports that pro-Trump protests could develop in all 50 states has state law enforcement agencies on high alert as well. No state capital is drawing more attention than Michigan, where six men were indicted last month on charges of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has warned that the State Capitol in Lansing is "not safe," and a state commission banned the open carrying of weapons in the Capitol.

DC, statehouses beef up security as possibility of violence looms

Still, open carry of firearms is still permitted just outside the Capitol doors, an issue relevant to any demonstrations on the Capitol grounds.

"This is something that we are monitoring closely and will ensure that the necessary security measures are in place," said Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Whitmer.

Security issues at forefront: Michigan House and Senate prepare to meet

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to activate the Michigan National Guard, and on Tuesday the State Police stepped up its visibility in and around the Capitol.

A 6-foot-high chain link fence will go up around the Capitol on Friday, Michigan Capitol Commission Vice Chairman John Truscott said, describing the effort as similar to what was done in the mid-1990s when members of the Ku Klux Klan were demonstrating at the Capitol. The fence will be temporary, but it is not clear when it will come down, he said.

Florida law enforcement agencies on high alert amid state Capitol threats

Other states are also preparing In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has declined to join the bipartisan criticism of Trump over the Capitol riot, warned Tuesday that law enforcement reinforcements will be on hand at the state Capitol. He said he did not know about anything “specific” targeting at Tallahassee.

“If anything is disorderly, we’re going to act very quickly," the governor said. "Don't worry about that."

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY, Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat and Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol riot: Justice Department will have 'no tolerance' for violence

Latest Stories

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States are ‘Liberated’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday night suggested that the United States can only heal once “oppressed” states in the south are “liberated.”The Squad member’s comments came during an Instagram live stream to her 8.3 million followers about the Capitol Hill riots and the effort to impeach President Trump.During the stream, she said that Democrats' U.S. Senate wins in Georgia were a result of "multi-racial" and "multi-cultural" grassroots organization and a sign that "southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states.""Which means the only way that our country's going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states,” she said. “The actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression. That's the only way."> . @aoc says “the only way” the country can heal is for the “actual liberation of southern states” from being Republican states. pic.twitter.com/GiAuDdDYBW> > -- John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 13, 2021She also renewed her call for Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign or be replaced by Democratic challengers for heading efforts to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win.She has accused Cruz of trying to fundraise off of his election challenge even as President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.Ocasio-Cortez's rhetoric mirrors that of Stacey Abrams, who has spent the years since her failed Georgia gubernatorial run campaigning against election security laws favored by Republicans, which she has argued are intentionally designed to disenfranchise voters of color. Just as Ocasio-Cortez insisted that southern states do not actually lean conservative, Abrams has insisted that she didn't actually lose the gubernatorial contest to Republican Brian Kemp and has said his victory was simply the result of his manipulation of the voter rolls.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Families reunite as Qatar-Saudi flights resume after rift

    Khalid al-Qahtani stood in the arrivals hall at Riyadh's main airport on Monday, waiting to see his sister almost four years after a diplomatic rift with neighbouring Qatar split his family apart. Other relatives from other families clustered around him waiting for the passengers to get off the first flight from Doha allowed into Saudi Arabia since a U.S-backed deal reopened travel routes. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism - a charge dismissed by Qatar which said the move was meant to curtail its sovereignty.

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been the target of Trump backers. Death threats from the latter have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out -- the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did have to leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > -- Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • GOP Reps. Deny Giving ‘Reconnaissance Tours’ to Capitol Rioters

    Representatives Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R., Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) are denying any involvement in organizing last week’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol after a protest organizer claimed he “schemed” with them to put “maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.”Right-wing activist Ali Alexander's claim that he had colluded with the congressmen came in a since-deleted video on Periscope unearthed by the Project on Government Oversight.He said weeks before the storming of the Capitol that he was planning something big for January 6, the date Congress met to tally the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.Alexander planned to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,” he said. Meanwhile, Representative Mikie Sherrill (D., N.J.) on Tuesday claimed she saw members of Congress leading people through the U.S. Capitol on “reconnaissance” tours one day before supporters of President Trump stormed the building, though she did not name the members or explain how she knew she was witnessing a so-called reconnaissance tour.“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results," she said. "Not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I'm going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don't serve in Congress.”Sherill did not say whether the "groups" were Trump supporters or offer any additional information on the "reconnaissance."National Review has reached out to Sherrill for comment.A spokesman for Biggs told the Washington Post that the congressman had never been in touch with Alexander or other protestors and denied involvement in organizing a rally on January 6.“Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest,” the statement said.Brooks on Wednesday also denied having any responsibility for the unrest, saying he would not have encouraged any action that could undermine Republican efforts to block the certification of Biden’s victory.“I take great offense at anyone who suggests I am so politically inexperienced as to want to torpedo my honest and accurate election system effort I spent months fighting on,” Brooks wrote.However, the Washington Post notes that videos and posts on social media suggest ties between Alexander, who is a felon, and all three congressmen.Gosar called Alexander “a true patriot” on Twitter and the pair both spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix last month.> Patriots remain firm in their support for @realDonaldTrump and will not take the theft of this election lying down. StopTheSteaI @ali @MichaelCoudrey @michellemalkin @RudyGiuliani @JennPellegrino @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/hhPltxHoXn> > -- Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 30, 2020At the same event, Alexander played a video message from Biggs, who called him a “friend” and “hero.” “When it comes to January 6, I will be right down there in the well of the House with my friend from Alabama representative Mo Brooks,” Biggs said in the recording. A spokesperson for Biggs told CNN that the congressman recorded the video at the request of Gosar’s staff.While Alexander has expressed regret over the rioting, saying in a video on Periscope that he wishes people had not entered the Capitol or even gone on the steps, ahead of the unrest he seemed to endorse stopping the certification of the votes by any means.If Democrats stopped an objection from Republicans, “everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building,” he wrote on Twitter in December, according to the Daily Beast. “1776 is *always* an option.”At a rally on the eve of the vote, Alexander led a “Victory or death!” chant.However, he told the Washington Post that he had “remained peaceful” during the siege and claimed his earlier speeches “mentioned peace” and were being misrepresented.In a video posted shortly after the Capitol riots on January 6, while Alexander claimed the majority of protestors were peaceful and commended those who did not enter the building, he added, “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

  • 3 arrested after allegedly using 'homemade rope' to escape California county jail

    The men were all arrested “without incident” on Tuesday after escaping from Merced County jail, the sheriff’s office said.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life. The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed. "But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added. She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Intense Israeli strikes in east Syria; region on high alert

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces as the region is on high alert. At least 57 fighters were killed and dozens were wounded, according to a Syrian opposition war monitoring group. A senior U.S. intelligence official with knowledge of the attack told The Associated Press that the airstrikes were carried out with intelligence provided by the United States — a rare incidence of publicized cooperation between the two countries over choosing targets in Syria.

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Indonesia's Sriwijaya flew old planes and neglected routes to become No.3 carrier

    Starting with just one plane in 2003, Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air has become the country's No.3 airline group, aided by its strategy of acquiring old planes at cheap prices and serving routes neglected by competitors. Brothers Chandra and Hendry Lie, whose family was involved in tin mining and the garment industry, and their business partners launched Sriwijaya 17 years ago with a single plane that flew from their hometown of Pangkal Pinang on Bangka Island to Indonesia's capital Jakarta. Its focus on second and third-tier routes gave it a loyal customer base and helped it snare nearly 10% market share behind Lion Air and national carrier Garuda Indonesia.

  • Feds Pursuing over 150 Suspects from Capitol Riot

    The Justice Department and the FBI are pursuing over 150 suspects from the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol on January 6, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.President Trump is facing calls for impeachment or resignation after inciting the mob to head to the Capitol. Rioters forced lawmakers to evacuate the building and injured dozens of police officers, killing one.Representative Tim Ryan (D., Ohio), chairman of the House subcommittee that oversees the Capitol Police, told reporters on Monday that rioters may have had some "level of coordination." Ryan said pipe bombs discovered outside the Democratic and Republican party headquarters the day of the riot may have been intended to draw police away from the Capitol.Investigators are looking into whether demonstrators were radicalized by domestic or foreign terrorist groups, a law enforcement official told the Times. FBI agents are scouring flight manifests and video footage of travelers to and from Washington, as well as over 70,000 photo and video tips from the public, to find suspects. Meanwhile, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told federal prosecutors throughout the U.S. that investigations should be run out of Justice Department headquarters in Washington.A dozen suspects have already been arrested and charged, including a man who carried off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern as well as a QAnon conspiracist dressed as a viking. In some cases, rioters posed for photos in the Capitol, making it easier for law enforcement to identify them.