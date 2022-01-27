No new trial for Austin man on death row; appeals court rejects claims of bad DNA analysis

An Austin man on death row lost his bid for a new trial, despite a lower court's belief that prosecutors presented incorrect DNA evidence to the jury that convicted him.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday rejected state District Judge David Wahlberg's recommendation that Areli Escobar deserves a new trial after his attorneys raised concerns that the then-Austin police forensic lab incorrectly analyzed DNA evidence collected in his case.

While DNA experts determined that some of the evidence was inconclusive or inadequate, other evidence still points to Escobar, the appeals court wrote in its order.

Escobar is still entitled to challenge his conviction in federal court.

A Travis County jury in 2011 convicted Escobar of capital murder after hearing testimony that, in May 2009, 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado was stabbed 46 times, beaten and sexually assaulted before dying of blood loss at her Decker Lane apartment, where Escobar also lived. The slain LBJ High School student was alone with her 1-year-old son, who was injured but survived.

When Escobar's girlfriend called his cellphone early that morning, she could hear a woman screaming repeatedly, she testified at his trial. Escobar later arrived at his mother's house with a bloody shirt, according to his arrest affidavit.

As part of the appeal, experts who reexamined the evidence years after the trial concluded that Maldonado's DNA was found on Escobar's shoes and in his car.

Prosecutors also presented other evidence to support Escobar's conviction, including a fingerprint, cellphone evidence, a shoe print, and testimony from Escobar's girlfriend, the appeals court pointed out.

Escobar and his attorneys "failed to show that the general deficiencies discovered in the (state) audit specifically affected the DNA results in his particular case," the appeals court wrote.

The Austin Police Department in 2017 surrendered the lab to state control after a state audit found that the lab was following a procedure that was not scientifically sound. The Texas Department of Public Safety will continue operating the lab through August 2023, and the Austin City Council last year moved $12 million out of Police Department's budget to create an independent forensics lab in the future.

Escobar has maintained his innocence from the beginning, said his attorney, Benjamin Wolff, director of the state's Office of Capital and Forensic Writs.

"We are disappointed that the Court of Criminal Appeals would uphold the use of the junk science used to convict Mr. Escobar," Wolff said. "No conviction, let alone a death sentence, should be based on scientifically unreliable evidence. Because that is how innocent people get convicted."

Nine months before Escobar's trial, the Austin police DNA lab requested that outside experts conduct additional testing on a stain on a shirt and a stain on a doorknob lock. Three days after the jury had already convicted Escobar, the analyst reported that she was unable to find any DNA profiles from the stain.

However, Escobar's attorneys did not receive a copy of this report until 2017.

Wahlberg wrote in his December 2020 recommendation that "counsel for Mr. Escobar could have utilized the report as mitigating evidence in the punishment phase of Mr. Escobar's trial, as well as moving for mistrial and/or filing a motion for new trial based on new evidence," Wahlberg wrote.

The appeals court disagreed with Wahlberg in its order.

The same appeals court late last year tossed out a conviction that also relied on questionable DNA analysis. The Court of Criminal Appeals set aside the cocaine possession conviction of 41-year-old Lamarcus Turner in December after he had already completed his five-year sentence.

In that case, the court agreed with Turner's lawyers, who contended that "inconclusive and unreliable DNA evidence was relied upon to secure his plea."

The Forensic Project, an independent team of attorneys appointed by Travis County, is still reviewing about 500 requests from defendants to appeal their cases over DNA evidence analyzed at the Austin police lab. The project is reviewing all types of charges, including sexual assault and murder.

Of those 500, the Forensic Project has said that five to 10 are probably headed to litigation soon, but it declined to say which cases or what kinds of charges the group would be challenging.

The Forensic Project did not handle Escobar's case because it was a death penalty case.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Appeals court rejects Areli Escobar's claims of bad DNA analysis