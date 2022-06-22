No trial for former police chief, others until 2023

Jun. 22—A decision on criminal malfeasance charges against former Glynn County Police Chief John Powell and three of his top officers will remain undecided at least until early 2023.

That was the most significant news to emerge from a hearing Thursday in Glynn County Superior Court for Powell, former police chief of staff Brian Scott, former captain David Hassler, and former lieutenant David Matthew Haney.

The four men were indicted in February 2019 on charges that include perjury and violation of oath of office in connection with an alleged coverup of wrongdoing by a former undercover narcotics officer.

Due to scheduling conflicts by attorneys involved, the case will not go to trial until at least early next year, it was decided during the hearing presided over by Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Anthony Harrison.

Also during the hearing, defense attorneys filed a Brady motion requesting expedient disclosure of evidence from prosecuting attorneys. Defense attorneys also filed a motion to restrict certain information from trial.

No decision was made on the motions.

The case is being prosecuted by South Georgia District Attorney Joe Mullholland of Bainbridge, who was assigned the case after former Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA Jackie Johnson recused herself citing conflict of interest.

The four defendants all have pleaded innocent.

The charges stem from the scandal involving former Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team (GBNET) officer James Cassada, a married man who had an affair with a confidential informant in 2018. The incident went public after inquiries from The News in early 2019, prompting the implosion of the multiagency GBNET narcotics squad.

A Glynn County grand jury convened in February 2020 to level charges alleging an attempted coverup of the scandal by the four defendants. Additional charges were leveled against the four by a second grand jury last August, including more allegations of violating their oaths of offices, making false statements and perjury.

Story continues

The Cassada incident revealed still more evidence of wrongdoing by county GBNET officers. It was later disclosed that GBNET's county officers operated without authority in neighboring communities, including McIntosh County, Camden County and even in Florida. This included an attempt to conceal GBNET's involvement in a fatal police chase that started with an unauthorized narcotics investigation in Jacksonville, Florida, and ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing in Glynn County, killing a passenger.

Additionally, it was learned that a former officer had a friendship with a convicted drug dealer in violation of department policy.

The grand jury alleges Powell and his codefendants failed to act on knowledge of wrongdoing within GBNET.

Powell was fired later in 2019. Scott is now Vidalia's chief of police. Hassler, the former GBNET commander, and Haney both resigned in the wake of the indictments.