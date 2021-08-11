No new trial for Lima woman convicted on drug charges

Aug. 11—LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Tuesday overruled a hand-written motion filed by a Lima woman who alleged she did not receive a fair trail when a jury found her guilty of felony drug charges earlier this year.

Daysha Lane was convicted in June by a jury on a first-degree felony count of cocaine possession as well as the possession of heroin, a felony of the fourth degree. She was sentenced last month to seven years in prison.

Lane, 24, was arrested after the execution of a search warrant by the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force on Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence at 949 Leland Avenue in Lima turned up more than 80 grams of cocaine and 2.88 grams of heroin. A firearm was also found under a mattress inside the home.

Steve Chamberlain of the Allen County Public Defenders Office portrayed his client to jurors as an unwilling participant in a drug-dealing operation.

The trial took on some added drama when — as jurors were deliberating — Lane placed a call to the Allen County jail and talked to inmate Deontray Forrest, who was the principal target of the task force raid at the Leland Avenue residence and who is currently a suspect in a triple murder at Levels Lounge in downtown Lima.

That conversation between Lane and Forrest, captured on tape by jail officials, led to questions surrounding the impartiality of one juror. Kohlrieser called the juror into the courtroom and, following questioning, found the woman to be fit to continue.

In her hand-written motion for a new trial, Lane alleged her defense "was not able to be presented and I could not call any of the witnesses that were going to testify on my behalf because my public defender failed to tell me or them that if they sat in the courtroom during proceedings that they could not take the (witness) stand."

Lane also said the verdict against her "was not sustained by sufficient evidence" and that she was not guilty "of the degree of crime for which she was convicted."

During Tuesday's motion hearing Chamberlain said the issues raised by Lane are matters that can and will be raised on an appeal that will be filed within 30 days.